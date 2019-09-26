TUPELO - As House Democrats begin an impeachment inquiry into Presidential Donald Trump, voices for and against have invoked the memory of President Bill Clinton's impeachment in late 1998.
The proceedings against Clinton were certainly divisive, but Mississippi's Congressional delegation nonetheless did not split neatly along party lines, at least in the House.
On Dec. 19, 1998, the full U.S. House of Representatives voted on four articles of impeachment. Two articles of impeachment were approved against the Democratic president, and two failed to win approval.
The first article alleged perjury before a grand jury. The second article alleged perjury in a civil lawsuit. The third article alleged obstruction of justice, and the fourth article alleged abuse of power.
Here’s how the Mississippi delegation voted on impeachment in the House and in the Senate trial.
1st District Rep. Roger Wicker
According to reporting from the Daily Journal in 1998, then-U.S. Rep. Roger Wicker represented the state’s first congressional district, where he vigorously supported impeaching Clinton and said “the president broke the law.” Wicker is now the senior U.S. Senator from Mississippi.
“The rule of law is more important that the tenure in office of any elected official,” Wicker said on the House floor in 1998 leading up to the vote. “The facts in this case are not really in dispute. Even some of his most vocal defenders do not deny that this president repeatedly lied under oath. He also obstructed justice and abused his office. He has violated his solemn oath and squandered the trust of the American people placed in him. During John Adams’ second night in the White House, he wrote, ‘I pray heaven to bestow the best of blessings on this house and on all that shall hereafter inhabit it. May none but honest and wise men ever rule this roof.’ Mr. Speaker, it is with great regret that I conclude the current occupant of the White House has utterly failed to live up to this standard and that his commission of felony crimes constitutes grounds for impeachment.”
Wicker ultimately voted in favor of all four articles of impeachment.
2nd District Rep. Bennie Thompson: 2nd District
Attempts to find statements made by Thompson at the time of Clinton’s impeachment were unsuccessful, but he did vote against all four articles of impeachment.
Thompson still represents the state's second congressional district.
3rd District Rep. Chip Pickering
Attempts to find statements made by Pickering at the time of Clinton’s impeachment were unsuccessful, but he did vote to advance all four articles of impeachment.
4th District Rep. Mike Parker
While the debate around Clinton’s impeachments was looming, Parker ran unsuccessfully for governor of Mississippi as a Republican. He lost to former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove.
“From all the evidence I have seen thus far, the president broke the law, and I think that impeachment is necessary,” Parker said.
“I will vote for impeachment .. let it go to the Senate and have a trial. And I think the impeachment vote will pass the House.”
Parker voted for the first three articles of impeachment, but against the fourth.
5th District Rep. Gene Taylor
Taylor was the only Democratic member of the entire House to vote in favor of all four articles of impeachment.
As reported earlier this year by the Washington Post, Taylor said he decided to vote in favor of all four articles based on his view of the law.
“We are a nation of laws, and being a lawmaker, I thought it was very important that the president be the one who obeys those laws. It really was that simple.”
After the Democratic-controlled Houses voted to impeach Clinton, the Senate then held a trial to determine if Clinton should be removed from office.
Junior U.S. Sen. Trent Lott
U.S. Sen. Trent Lott was the Senate Majority Leader at the time, who played a major role in the Senate proceedings.
Lott quickly condemned the alleged charges against Clinton, but made statements saying he wanted to Senate trial to be fair.
“As a husband and a father, I am offended by the president’s behavior and by the tragic example he has set for the young people of this country,” Lott said at the time. “There is a moral dimension to the American presidency, and today that dimension, that power has been lost in scandal and deception.”
“I’m very disappointed by the whole matter that has been coming forward. The fact that apparently these acts did occur in the White House and lied about it to the American people.”
Lott, along with 45 other senators voted to convict Clinton, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to remove Clinton from office.
In an interview with USA Today in December 2018, Lott said he thought Clinton made mistakes, but in retrospect impeachment proceedings “probably should not have been done.”
Senior U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran
Cochran, who passed away in May was known for not being someone who yearned for the spotlight. Therefore, Cochran made very few statements about the impeachment hearing. Cochran spent the first two years of his D.C. career in Congress during the Watergate hearings, and, later, compared the Clinton hearings to the Nixon hearings.
"I compared the charges of obstruction of justice, with the impeachment of President Nixon,” Cochran told the Daily Journal in 1999. "There were some very clear parallels. They both began with seemingly inappropriate actions and although this wasn't criminal it was impeachable because of the efforts to cover it up."
Like Lott, Cochran voted with in the minority to convict Clinton in the Senate.