Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature on Saturday voted to pass a resolution that would allow the lawmaking body to vote on a bill to change the state flag, which is the last flag in the nation that contains a Confederate battle flag.

To pass the resolution, the lawmakers had to agree to the resolution by a two-thirds majority vote. Now, the legislators can begin discussing and debating a bill to change the flag.

Here’s a list of how lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi voted on the resolution

Mississippi House of Representatives:

Shane Aguirre (R-District 17): Yes

William Tracy Arnold (R-District 3): No

Nick Bain (R-District 2): Yes

Charles Jim Beckett (R-District 23): Yes

Donnie Bell (R-District 21): Yes

Randy Boyd (R-District 19): No

Chris Brown (R-District 20): No

Lester “Bubba” Carpenter (R-District 1): No

Gary Chism (R-District 37): Absent

Sam Creekmore IV (R-District 14): Yes

Clay Deweese (R-District 12): Yes

John Faulkner (D-District 5): Yes

Mac Huddleston (R-District 15): Yes

Trey Lamar (R-District 8): Yes

Johnathan Lancaster (D-District 22): Yes

Steve Massengill (R-District 13): Yes

Jody Steverson (R-District 4): Yes

Rickey Thompson (D-District 16): Yes

Jerry Turner (R-District 18): No

Mississippi Senate:

Nicole Boyd (R-District 9): Yes

Hob Bryan (D-District 7): Yes

Kathy Chism (R-District 3): No

Gary Jackson (R-District 15): Yes

Chad McMahan (R-District 6): Yes

Rita Potts Parks (R-District 4): Yes

Daniel Sparks (R-District 5): No

Benjamin Suber (R-District 8): No

Angela Turner-Ford (D-District 16): Yes

Neil Whaley: (R-District 10): No

Charles Younger (R-District 17): Yes

