Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature on Saturday voted to pass a resolution that would allow the lawmaking body to vote on a bill to change the state flag, which is the last flag in the nation that contains a Confederate battle flag.
To pass the resolution, the lawmakers had to agree to the resolution by a two-thirds majority vote. Now, the legislators can begin discussing and debating a bill to change the flag.
Here’s a list of how lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi voted on the resolution
Mississippi House of Representatives:
Shane Aguirre (R-District 17): Yes
William Tracy Arnold (R-District 3): No
Nick Bain (R-District 2): Yes
Charles Jim Beckett (R-District 23): Yes
Donnie Bell (R-District 21): Yes
Randy Boyd (R-District 19): No
Chris Brown (R-District 20): No
Lester “Bubba” Carpenter (R-District 1): No
Gary Chism (R-District 37): Absent
Sam Creekmore IV (R-District 14): Yes
Clay Deweese (R-District 12): Yes
John Faulkner (D-District 5): Yes
Mac Huddleston (R-District 15): Yes
Trey Lamar (R-District 8): Yes
Johnathan Lancaster (D-District 22): Yes
Steve Massengill (R-District 13): Yes
Jody Steverson (R-District 4): Yes
Rickey Thompson (D-District 16): Yes
Jerry Turner (R-District 18): No
Mississippi Senate:
Nicole Boyd (R-District 9): Yes
Hob Bryan (D-District 7): Yes
Kathy Chism (R-District 3): No
Gary Jackson (R-District 15): Yes
Chad McMahan (R-District 6): Yes
Rita Potts Parks (R-District 4): Yes
Daniel Sparks (R-District 5): No
Benjamin Suber (R-District 8): No
Angela Turner-Ford (D-District 16): Yes
Neil Whaley: (R-District 10): No
Charles Younger (R-District 17): Yes