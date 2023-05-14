Obit Hodding Carter III

Hodding Carter III, president, CEO and Trustee of the John S. and James L Knight Foundation, answers a question during a news conference in Washington, Monday, Nov. 24, 2003. Carter III, a Mississippi journalist and civil rights activist who updated Americans on the Iran hostage crisis as U.S. State Department spokesman and won awards for his televised documentaries, has died. His daughter, Catherine Carter Sullivan, confirmed that he died Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

 SUSAN WALSH I AP

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Hodding Carter III, a Mississippi journalist and civil rights activist who as U.S. State Department spokesman informed Americans about the Iran hostage crisis and later won awards for his televised documentaries, has died. He was 88.

