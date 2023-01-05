During certain parts of the first few days of the 2023 legislative session that began this week, it seemed like the legislative leaders who gathered under the Capitol dome were caught in a time loop out of Groundhog Day.
Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature gavelled in at noon Tuesday to kick off the session, and lawmakers are already shaping up to continue the same fights from the previous year — specifically tax breaks, Medicaid policy and the initiative process.
Let’s talk about tax breaks first.
Both House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann conducted separate press conferences Tuesday to highlight their agendas during the session. And the main issue that appears to separate the two chambers right now is taxes.
Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, wants to use around $270 million in tax revenues to give taxpayers a "bottom-up" rebate until the excess money is depleted.
“If you paid a dollar, you get a dollar back,” Hosemann said. “If you pay $200, you get $200 back, until we run out of money.”
The lieutenant governor said his plan should cover people who paid up to about $500 in income taxes.
Gunn, the leader of the House, is not entertaining a tax rebate, or what he disparagingly calls “one-time relief.”
"I have been a champion for full elimination for over two years," Gunn said.
Gunn, though, somewhat softened his stance on pushing for full elimination this year, conceding that he would open to simply cutting the top income tax bracket.
Next is Medicaid policy.
The Senate and House are headed on a collision course over postpartum Medicaid, or the idea to give qualified mothers up to a year of Medicaid benefits after they give birth.
The Senate has repeatedly passed the legislation with a bipartisan coalition, and it’ll likely do it again this year.
But Gunn has continued to block the proposal because he believes the idea is similar to Medicaid expansion and because the Division of Medicaid hasn’t endorsed it (even though almost every medical leader in the state has).
But more and more Republican House members from Northeast Mississippi are coming out in favor of the proposal.
• Dana McLean of Columbus: “I’m in favor of extending it past the 60-day mark. It can be a year or six months. I’m a mom, and I know sometimes there’s health complications past the 60-day period.”
• Donnie Bell of Fulton: “I’d like to see the specifics spelled out in legislation, but, in general terms, yes, I would be in favor of it.”
• Jody Steverson of Ripley: “I don’t have a problem with it at all. I think we need to do it.”
Reading between the lines — if rural Republican lawmakers like Bell and Steverson are willing to break with the leader of their party on a major policy proposal, it’s safe to assume there are many others who are willing to do the same thing.
Still, Gunn on Tuesday wouldn’t commit to bringing the proposal up for a full vote on the House floor.
The last issue — and arguably one of the main things I’ve heard from voters is their main concern this year — is the initiative process.
Voters still have no way to place an issue directly on the ballot for consideration, such as Medicaid expansion or early voting.
The main sticking point between the two chambers is the number of signatures petitioners should be required to get to place an issue on a ballot.
The House last year argued that the number of signatures should be equal to 12% of the people who voted during the last statewide election for governor.
The Senate wanted the signatures to be equal to 12% of the registered voters — including those who did not vote — on the day of the last presidential election, a much higher threshold, and something House members have called almost impossible to reach.
With an election in the background of the session, it’s unclear if the two chambers can break through logjams this year or if they’ll still be stuck debating these same issues next year.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday filed paperwork to seek a second term as Mississippi's governor, kickstarting statewide elections in the Magnolia State amid speculation that Reeves could face a competitive re-election bid.
A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker wants to help solve teacher shortages by allowing retired teachers to go back into classrooms and still keep their retirement benefits.
In Mississippi's capital city, where intermittent periods without running water have become a fact of life for residents, a new disruption to the long-troubled water system persists just days before lawmakers are set to arrive for the state's 2023 legislative session.
A north Mississippi lawmaker will continue her bid this year to remove archaic, misogynistic language from the state's rape and sexual battery laws.
Mississippi's health-care crisis is worsening, and a leading medical group warned lawmakers that an overhaul of the state's "current system of care is unmistakably essential."
