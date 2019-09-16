BELDEN • Attorney General Jim Hood at a campaign event in Northeast Mississippi Thursday defended an investigation he conducted into whether his opponent in the governor’s race used his political influence to urge officials to construct a road from his neighborhood to a highly traveled road.
Hood, the Democratic nominee for governor, released the 43-page report on Wednesday. It describes efforts to determine whether Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, the Republican nominee for governor, unethically used his political power to push the now-scrapped road project.
The report, which was reviewed by two former Mississippi Supreme Court justices, stops short of explicitly saying Reeves committed any wrongdoing.
However, in a 10-page opinion, David Chandler, a former state supreme court justice, reviewed the AG’s report and said that since Reeves is a member of the OakRidge Property Owner’s Association, his inquiries about the road project could be a violation of Section 109 of the state’s constitution. Chandler came to the conclusion that a reasonable “fact-finder” could assume that Reeves “applied political pressure” to help get the road constructed.
“To sustain those actions, the Attorney General would need to prove that the Lieutenant Governor received or could have received compensation under the contracts executed for construction of the frontage road,” the report reads. “Lieutenant Governor Reeves’s status as a member of OPOA, and its engagement with MDOT, could raise potential Section 109 violations; however, the report does not contain sufficient evidence to analyze the applicability of that issue.”
Reeves’ campaign has dismissed these conclusions and has said Hood abused his office by releasing the report while he is campaigning against Reeves.
“Hood's involvement in and mishandling of the report raise serious ethical concerns about Hood’s willingness to abuse his office for his own political gain,” the Reeves campaign said in a press release.
The release of the report comes approximately two months ahead of the election for governor. After a tour of Itawamba Community College, Hood denied there was any political implications related to the timing of the report’s release and said he felt it was his job to see if an elected official committed a crime in the scope of this investigation.
“The problem was trying to get the records,” Hood said at a press conference at the college. “It took us a long time to try and get records to put together. As soon as I got the reports back from the two former supreme court justices, we released it. I had to do my job. The enforcement of Section 109 of the constitution is solely in the authority of the Attorney General. The Ethics Commission and the (State) Auditor don’t have authority to enforce it. It’s just the Attorney General. I had no choice. I just did my job, and I think with the supreme court justices, the report speaks for itself.”
The records Hood is referring to are a series of email exchanges between members of the lieutenant governor’s staff and employees at the Mississippi Department of Transportation. These messages document Reeves’ staff inquiring about the Lakeland Drive widening project.
In one email dated Feb. 1, 2016, Michael Arnemann, the former legislative liaison for MDOT, wrote to the executive director of MDOT and said Reeves’ staff was asking questions about the Lakeland Drive project.
“The Lt. Governor (staff) has called to ask if we could provide a comprehensive update on: 1. The progress of the Lakeland Drive construction project 2. The latest ongoings on the access to the two gated neighborhoods, specifically related to signalization and the frontage road that has been discussed,” the email read.
In July 2018, Hood sent a letter to MDOT officials, Reeves and his office and members of the Mississippi State Senate asking them to preserve communication about the Frontage Road project.
Despite the emails noted in the AG’s report, Reeves responded to Hood’s letter on July 26, 2018, and said he conducted two independent reviews and determined his office did not have any written documents about the project.
When asked about this, a Reeves spokesperson told the Daily Journal that Hood failed to make the distinction between the Frontage Road project and the Lakeland Drive project. The spokesperson said all of the emails from Reeves’ staff in the report only reference the Lakeland Drive project and not the Frontage Road project.
“Tate (Reeves) was interested in the Lakeland Drive project just like he would be in any other major infrastructure project,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson went on to say Reeves publicly supported the Lakeland Drive project and even attended a groundbreaking for the project.
However, the report states Melinda McGrath, the executive director for MDOT, said she was “not aware that the Lieutenant Governor’s Office had contacted the MDOT about a project other than the Lakeland widening and frontage road project.”
The investigation into Reeve’s influence in the now-scrapped road project comes after McGrath told the Clarion Ledger last year that her office received “political pressure” from the Senate to construct the project. Reeves currently presides over the Senate.
Much of the information in Hood’s report relies on a confidential informant to provide information about the events surrounding the road project.
When asked if he thought it was necessary to rely on a confidential informant given the magnitude and political implications of the investigation, Hood defended use of the informant.
“The confidential informant wouldn’t provide information unless we did give them that protection. In many criminal cases, that’s what we do,” Hood told reporters. "The Senate and the lieutenant governor’s office refused to provide the records, and they’ve exempted themselves from the open records act. Every alderperson, every board of supervisors member, every attorney general, every governor, all the positions in our state are subject to the open records act.”
Hood said he will take no further action on the investigation and wants people to "draw their own conclusions" on the report. When asked if Reeves lied when he said he did not use his influence to direct the road project, Hood declined to comment and said he wouldn't "go beyond the report."
“I left it for the next attorney general to go in,” Hood said. “I don’t want it to create an appearance of an impropriety on the office of attorney general. There’s four more months. It can wait.”