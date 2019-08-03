PHILADELPHIA • Jim Hood’s Neshoba County Fair speech last week telegraphed what are likely to be his major themes if he wins the gubernatorial nomination of the Democratic Party, but the outcome of Republican primaries could dilute his message.
Hood is completing his fourth term as Mississippi’s attorney general, and hopes to be the first Democrat to win the post of governor since the 1999 victory of Ronnie Musgrove.
Speaking from the stage of the Founders Square pavilion, Hood clearly anticipates that he’ll square off against GOP Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in the general election.
With that in mind, Hood struck a strongly populist tone and criticized Republican leadership of the last eight years, portraying them as beholden to corporate interests, even at the expense of “Mississippi Main Street businesses,” the working poor and the middle class.
“This race for governor is about fighting for working people,” Hood said right at the top of his speech.
Deeper into his remarks, Hood continued to underscore the theme: “It makes a difference as to who you’re working for, whether you’re working for the large corporations that have taken our money for years or if you’re working for the working people of our state.”
Hood said in his stint as attorney general, he has won many millions through litigation against corporate interests, He then criticized the massive campaign war chest of Reeves, and the many contributions that have filled it.
“Where do you think that $7 million came from?” Hood asked about the Reeves campaign fund. “It came from us. He sold us out.”
Both men – Reeves and Hood – have long been assumed as the nominees of their party, though both face contested primaries, especially Reeves.
Hood is one of eight candidates running for the Democratic nomination, but has the most significant fundraising and name recognition of his race.
Reeves also has a stiff fundraising advantage but faces stronger primary opposition. His GOP opponents are former state Supreme Court justice William “Bill” Waller and first-term state Rep. Robert Foster.
Speaking at Neshoba, Hood acknowledged the GOP primary fight.
“This race is kind of heating up on the other side,” Hood said. “I know you came to hear me throw a few rocks, and the others as well. But when the others are fighting I’ve always been told you just let them fight, so I’m trying to bite my lip on some of these things, to save some of our rocks, and we’ve certainly got them.”
His laundry lists of policy proposals include Medicaid expansion, increased funding for education and a gas tax increase for infrastructure improvements.
His ideas draw the sharpest contrast with Reeves. A Waller primary victory, however, could shift the political landscape. Waller has ideas that bear at least some similarities to those of Hood, including on Medicaid and infrastructure.
Hood has staked out some unique campaign themes centered around fighting corruption in the legislature. He proposed a number of reforms last week, including a ban on corporate contributions, a ban on accepting donations during a legislative session, a ban on gifts and the extension of the state public records law to include the legislature.
“We’ve got to clean up that legislature,” Hood said.