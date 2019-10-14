COLUMBUS • Attorney General Jim Hood and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves squared off in the second debate on Monday for the upcoming governor’s election, where the two candidates painted different pictures for the future of the state by offering opposing proposals for education, taxes and keeping more young people from leaving Mississippi.
Hood, the Democratic nominee, spent a large amount of his allotted time accusing his opponent of failing to fix problems that plague the state while he has been in office and for giving taxpayer’s dollars away to out-of-state corporations in tax exemptions.
Reeves, the Republican nominee, touted the state’s economic status and defended his time as the leader of the Mississippi State Senate for the past eight years while claiming Hood’s proposals are going to cause tax increases for average Mississippians.
One of the most notable distinctions of the night between the two occurred during a discussion about the future of education and how to adequately ensure students in the state are prepared to enter into the workforce.
Reeves touted the state’s success in education the past four years and said that fourth graders in the state have better reading scores than many other states in the nation and reminded viewers of the legislature’s efforts to give public teachers a salary increase.
“We don’t pay our teachers what they’re worth,” Reeves said, while saying that he doesn’t think the state could ever pay teachers what they’re truly worth.
Hood criticized Reeves for not doing enough for public education the past four years and also went on to say that the state should fund public childhood pre-kindergarten programs.
“It’s too late, Tate. You’re taking credit for the scores that have gone up,” Hood said. “That’s because of the hard working teachers.”
The issue of college graduates leaving the state, often called “brain drain” sparked some discussion, where Hood linked the issues of workforce development and the cost of education to students wanting to leave the state.
Hood proposed that state government should grant free community college tuition to students as a “last resort” scholarship that would cost the state approximately $6 million to $8 million.
“Our economy has grown at a rate of 2% since 2009,” Hood said, adding surrounding states have experienced more economic growth.
Reeves countered Hood’s proposals by saying they would raise taxes on Mississippians and said his opponent’s community college proposal would actually cost the state $90 million.
Hood closed the debate by saying the economy is not working in the state and Republican officials have falsely said giving tax breaks would spur the economy.
In turn, Reeves ended by saying he was glad to have the support of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and was proud of the work he had accomplished the past eight years.
Voters will have a chance to choose who they want to serve as the state’s next governor in the general election on Nov. 5.