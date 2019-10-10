HATTIESBURG • In a debate that saw heated moments and sharp jabs aplenty, gubernatorial candidates Jim Hood and Tate Reeves tangled over things like healthcare policy, teacher pay, infrastructure spending, gun sales and judicial appointments all while relentlessly hammering each other with accusations of corruption, dishonesty and evasion.
Hood, a Democrat, and Reeves, a Republican, met on a debate stage at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg Thursday night.
The two men aired significant differences on policy views, most of which have been major themes of the campaign trail thus far.
Healthcare provided some of the starkest divides between the two men. Hood wants to take federal money and expand eligibility for Medicaid to those he describes as “working folk,” a policy he believes will keep rural hospitals open.
Hood, the incumbent attorney general, thinks this expansion can be done without a massive infusion of public dollars in the state.
“We’ve been turning down a billion dollars a year,” Hood said. “The hospitals will provide the funding, the state’s match. It won’t cost anything.”
Reeves opposes any form of “Obamacare” in Mississippi. In response to the state’s difficulties involving healthcare access and affordability, Reeves instead proposes an array of policies to incentivize doctors to locate in rural areas while also boosting the availability of so-called “telemedicine.”
Both men want to raise teacher pay. Even so, Hood accuses Reeves of failing to consistently pursue this issue during his eight years presiding over the state Senate.
In turn, Reeves said he has waited to unveil a detailed teacher pay plan until he was certain state government could afford it.
“I am not going to make promises I can’t keep,” Reeves said.
Infrastructure funding, the gas tax, the grocery tax, the state flag, background checks for gun purchasing and the state’s economic health were also debated.
Regardless of the issue, some consistent lines of attack emerged. Hood repeatedly cast Reeves – the second term lieutenant governor – as beholden to campaign donors and wealthy special interest groups.
Throughout the night, Hood cited industry groups that have written checks to the Reeves campaign and accused the lieutenant governor of killing legislation in accordance with the wishes of those donors.
“Tate Reeves, he’s not for working people. He doesn’t help working people by giving them a tax break,” Hood said. “He gives it to the big campaign contributors. He’s helped his wealthy friends out and not working folk in the state.”
Elsewhere, Hood repeatedly promised to “drain the swamp he created,” speaking of Reeves.
In his speaking time, Reeves preferred to repeatedly describe Hood as an ideological liberal in the mold of national Democratic Party figures, and accused Hood of trying to hide his ties to the national party.
“He ain’t going to answer the questions you ask,” Reeves said to the debate moderators. “He’s just going to attack me, and the reason he’s going to attack me is because he doesn’t want to talk about the liberal policies he wants to bring to Mississippi.”
Reeves also said Hood was “sleazy” for accepting campaign contributions for plaintiffs attorneys.
Both men are scheduled to debate again on Monday in Columbus, with no other debates scheduled before the Nov. 5 general election.