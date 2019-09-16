TUPELO – Tate Reeves and Jim Hood both say they want to debate multiple times but it remains unclear whether the two gubernatorial candidates will share a stage more than once.
As of Monday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Reeves has accepted two debate invitations. Democrat gubernatorial candidate Hood has accepted three debate invitations.
Both men have agreed to an Oct. 10 debate hosted by Jackson-based television station WJTV on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg with a live audience.
Reeves also also agreed to a Sept. 25 debate in Jackson, also hosted by WJTV..
Hood has agreed to a Tupelo debate hosted by WTVA on Oct. 17 and a Jackson debate on Oct. 29 hosted by WLBT.
Since the campaigns have announced their debate preferences, the issue has quickly become a point of contention.
Hood says he wants more debates and wants them across the different regions of the state. He has accused Reeves of trying to limit his debate participation.
“Will Tate Reeves agree to three debates? Or is he making excuses to hide the fact that he has no ideas to debate?” Hood wrote in a tweet Monday. “As a reminder, this election is about fixing our roads and bridges, funding education, and expanding access to healthcare.”
But the Reeves campaign says it wants the debates to begin as early as possible and accuses Hood of stalling till late in the campaign season.
“The name of the game is to delay. He wants these debates to be as late in the game as possible,” said Reeves campaign spokesperson Parker Briden about Hood. “He wants to wait until the 11th hour.”
Briden said the Reeves campaign “is happy to talk” with WTVA and WLBT about the additional debates, but does want a debate scheduled as soon as possible.
A Hood spokesperson, Margaret Ann Morgan, said the campaign is waiting to find out if Reeves will accept any further debates.
During the GOP primary seasons, Robert Foster and Bill Waller participated in a debate early in the year without Reeves present.
Reeves, the incumbent lieutenant governor, ultimately did participate in one televised debate ahead of the first primary vote and again ahead of the primary runoff.
Both GOP primary debates were hosted by WJTV in a studio.
Hood has a crowded field of Democrat primary opponents but there were no primary debates and none of Hood’s opponents amassed any significant funding or following,
Ahead of a GOP gubernatorial runoff in late August, Hood did issue a call for three debates ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.