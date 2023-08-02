Chris McDaniel, Delbert Hosemann

Candidates for Mississippi Lieutenant Governor, Republican Chris McDaniel, left, and Republican Delbert Hosemann, right. 

JACKSON - Allegations that Sen. Chris McDaniel does not live in his legislative district and has been voting illegally escalated Wednesday as Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann called on authorities to investigate, ratcheting up the back-and-forth between the two Republicans leading up to the Aug. 8 lieutenant governor primary.

