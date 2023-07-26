PHILADELPHIA, Miss. - Less than two weeks before election day in a GOP primary increasingly dominated by personal attacks, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann forcefully accused challenger Sen. Chris McDaniel of exploiting negativity, lobbing unfounded allegations and using dark money to distract voters from his lack of achievements.
McDaniel in turn claimed Hosemann made the race personal by responding to McDaniel’s long list of attacks with ads casting McDaniel as ineffective and making statements calling McDaniel a “pathological liar.”
The candidates spoke back-to-back as the main attraction of Wednesday morning’s political speaking at the Founder’s Square pavilion of the Neshoba County Fair, an annual tradition featuring highly anticipated traditional stump speeches by state and regional office-seekers up and down the ballot. The crowd was its biggest and most vocal for the lieutenant governor candidates.
McDaniel, speaking first, was booed when he repeated his allegation that Hosemann was vice president of an abortion clinic in Jackson from 1976-1999. “That’s a lie!” some shouted. Hosemann, an anti-abortion Catholic with endorsements from the state and national Right to Life organizations, vigorously denies the attack.
“I have respect for Delbert,” McDaniel told the crowd. “It’s not personal.”
“If he respects me, he’ll pull his ads,” Hosemann told the press when asked about the remark after the speeches.
He accused McDaniel of using dark money groups to run TV ads pushing the abortion clinic claim to avoid organizing a campaign around substantive positions. “Run one on what he’s gonna do,” Hosemann said. He teased the possibility of reforming campaign finance rules in the next legislative session to address outside spending.
Hosemann said he decided it was time for him to “be pointed” in response to what he cast as McDaniel campaign’s strategy of pushing unproven claims.
McDaniel’s speech repeated a laundry list of his recent attacks on Hosemann, including claims Hosemann secretly supports the Democratic party in his role controlling the state senate, maliciously redistricted away the seat of McDaniel’s conservative ally Sen. Melanie Sojourner, and has not adequately postured against President Biden.
McDaniel’s supporters booed and jeered as Hosemann took the stage. Audience members in McDaniel campaign t-shirts arrived hours earlier, before speeches began, to sit in the front rows.
Hosemann’s speech called out McDaniel for basing his campaign on repeated unproven or unprovable allegations and failing to put forward an issues-focused proposal for what he would do in office. He criticized McDaniel for running a “negative campaign” and said it discourages young people from getting involved in politics.
“He’s 100% negative because he has nothing to say and he has no accomplishments,” the lieutenant governor told the press afterwards. McDaniel has claimed senate leadership prevents him from getting bills passed.
In response to McDaniel’s repeated attack on Hosemann for appointing Democrats as committee chairs, Hosemann told the crowd McDaniel voted in the Democratic primary in 2003. “I’ve been a Republican since he was 9,” Hosemann said.
Asked about Hosemann’s remark in a post-speech backstage press gaggle as Hosemann took his turn addressing the audience, McDaniel said he was forced to vote in the Democratic primary to have a voice because the party dominated certain offices and effectively determined the general election winner in the primary.
As a politician, McDaniel has repeatedly advocated closed primaries to end cross-party primary voting during Mississippi elections.
Both candidates claimed association with former President Donald Trump, who has not made an endorsement in the race.
McDaniel cited his endorsements of Trump in 2016 and 2020 and pointed to Hosemann’s refusal to turn over Mississippi voter data to the Trump administration as secretary of state in 2017.
Hosemann told the press he had spoken to Trump in the past week and had joked with him about their ages. “I reminded him he’s one year older,” he said, responding to a reporter’s question about his fitness for office. Hosemann would be 80 years old by the end of his second term as lieutenant governor if reelected.
McDaniel told the Daily Journal he believes the reason Trump endorsed Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith over McDaniel in the 2018 special election to fill Thad Cochran’s seat was to appease U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McDaniel claimed his endorsements from organizations like CPAC and Veterans For Trump indicate Trump is more aligned with McDaniel than Hosemann.
As Hosemann spoke, McDaniel told the press backstage he planned to challenge Hosemann to a debate as he left the pavilion. When Hosemann finished addressing the crowd, he exited through a crowd of reporters accompanied by security and by his wife, who walked with a cane. McDaniel called out to the lieutenant governor requesting a debate. Hosemann kept walking and did not respond.
Tiffany Longino, a third Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, also spoke Wednesday morning. Her speech was given less attention by the crowd. Her campaign finance reports indicate she has raised less than $1,500 this year. She has not drawn significant support in any publicly available polling of the race.
