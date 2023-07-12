TUPELO - In the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, incumbent Delbert Hosemann continues to outraise and outspend his challenger, state senator Chris McDaniel, more than 5-to-1.
Hosemann reports over 10 times more cash on hand than McDaniel, whose latest reported year-to-date contributions seem to still include $465,000 he previously said he would return.
Monday was the deadline for June’s periodic campaign finance reports, the last filing before next month’s primary. Reports are publicly available on the secretary of state’s website.
The most heavily funded matchup in the Aug. 8 primary is the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. In June, Hosemann raised about $547,600 and McDaniel raised about $97,500.
Both candidates spent about 1.5 times more than they took in during the month. Hosemann spent over $835,000 and McDaniel over $146,000.
Hosemann reported a war chest more than 10 times larger than McDaniel's, just like when the year began. The candidates’ reported cash-on-hand balance is about the same for the end of June as it was at the start of January. Hosemann holds over $3.4 million, down from over $3.5 million on Jan. 1. McDaniel reported more than $337,000, up from almost $336,000 at the start of the year.
McDaniel’s latest filing appears to include in his year-to-date contributions the $465,000 he previously said he would return after allegations of accepting improper campaign finance contributions. That money, given to the senator’s campaign by his political action committee, reportedly was given to the PAC by the Virginia nonprofit American Exceptionalism Institute.
McDaniel has not been criminally charged or sued in civil court over the campaign finance dispute. Hosemann’s campaign filed a complaint with state officials earlier this year.
Hosemann campaign spokesperson Leah Smith told the Daily Journal “(a)s far as we can tell from his misleading and illegal filings, our opponent has less than $200,000. We’re in a strong position to relay our message about Lt. Gov. Hosemann's record to voters: the largest tax cut and teacher pay raise in Mississippi history, historic infrastructure investments, paying down state debt and securing our elections.”
As of press time, the Daily Journal had not been able to reach McDaniel for comment despite multiple attempts to contact him.
McDaniel spoke this week in Columbus at a Lowndes County Republican Women meeting, WCBI reported. He spoke to a news camera there, saying “(t)he first thing we’re going to do once and for all, is we are going to end the woke culture in Mississippi. I am tired of our kids getting brainwashed by these professors."
McDaniel also said, if he elected, he would end both income and grocery taxation in Mississippi.
"It is punitive and it’s wrong to pay so much in taxes," he said, adding that he would also focus his efforts on restoring the state's ballot initiative process and passing term limits. "The political class in this country is killing this country. We need to get new people to serve and get rid of these same old politicians that have been here for so long.”
McDaniel’s June filing, as in past months, was submitted by Thomas Datwyler. Datwyler received national attention in January when U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York, facing a campaign finance scandal, filed paperwork listing Datwyler as his new treasurer. At the time, Datwyler told the press through a lawyer he had refused the Santos job.
As of press time, Datwyler had not responded to multiple requests for comment sent via the contact information listed on the campaign finance report.
McDaniel chipped in $100 to his own campaign in June, bringing his total for the year to $43,600.
The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, Ryan Grover, is running for the nomination unopposed. His campaign filed its June periodic report two days late. It showed $0 raised so far.
