JACKSON • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann on Monday suggested a sweeping income tax elimination bill authored by House leaders faces long odds in the Senate, though he also refused to rule out the possibility that a heavily modified version could win approval.
Hosemann held up a dog-eared copy of the 317-page bill during an online forum hosted by Mississippi State University's Stennis Institute, saying he was still wading through the bill's language himself after it cleared the House on an 85-34 vote last week.
He outlined several "unintended consequences" buried in the bill — which he said could impact farmers, teachers, electric utilities and nonprofits — and stressed the need for more experts to evaluate the proposal's potential impact on Mississippi's economy before it moves forward.
"This allegedly is about a $2.6 billion change to the budget, when you include all the (tax) phase-outs that have been proposed by the House," Hosemann said, adding that "deep scrutiny" of the bill's language is needed, and there may not be enough time left to do so this session.
House Bill 1439 would gradually eliminate Mississippi's personal income tax over the next decade or so, and make up for those lost revenues largely by increasing the state's general sales tax from 7% up to 9.5%. It would also raise taxes on liquor, farm equipment, cars and trucks, manufacturing machinery, and tobacco products, while reducing the tax rate on groceries.
The legislation — authored by fellow Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn and two GOP lawmakers — quietly emerged last week and passed the House less than a day after being introduced. Hosemann said he met for the first time with Gunn about the proposal's specifics on Thursday, two days after it passed.
"Clearly the bill, as written, has many issues with it," Hosemann said Monday. "I have concerns about raising anybody's taxes."
Hosemann outlined several primary concerns with the bill, including:
- It could negate a state job-creation effort, the Advantage Jobs Program, that encourages employers to create jobs by offering them tax breaks.
- It could negatively affect tractor dealers and farmers purchasing tractors, by raising the sales tax on such equipment from 1.5% to 4%. Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson opposed any such sales tax increase in a Facebook post last week.
- It could lead to higher costs for electric utilities, potentially leading to higher energy prices for consumers.
- The legislation includes a $1,000 teacher pay raise provision, which Hosemann said should not be attached to such tax reform legislation. He said this has teachers worried that — after losing out on a raise last year due to COVID-19-related budget issues, — their pay increase could be hijacked again this year if the larger tax reform bill doesn't pass.
The lieutenant governor said he recently asked State Economist Corey Miller to evaluate the proposal, and has also consulted with an accounting firm on the bill's specifics.
The conservative Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation issued a report Monday examining the legislation, saying the legislation's lack of a fiscal note — or legislative analysis that shows projected impacts on the state budget — was "concerning." Hosemann agreed a fiscal note needs to be attached to the bill.
"It will be difficult to do this amount of work, this quickly," said Hosemann, suggesting it's possible more study of tax reform could be conducted in special legislative hearings this summer. The legislative session ends April 4, but an initial version of HB 1439 would need to be considered by the full Senate no later than March 16.
"The tax reform discussion — I thank the speaker for bringing it up — is a healthy discussion in Mississippi," Hosemann said. "(Gunn's) got a receptive ear with me. But having said that we have to determine all of these different things that are going on, to make sure we're not Kansas."
Avoiding the tax-cut debacle in Kansas that occurred over the past decade is a topic that several senators have brought up to him in recent days, Hosemann said, and a subject the House architects of the bill also said they were wary of.
Deep income tax cuts Kansas lawmakers passed in 2012 and 2013 were intended to jolt the economy — but instead resulted in deep cuts to education, health care and other services. By 2017, lawmakers there had nixed their failed experiment and reinstated income taxes.
"We need to be very cognizant of the amount of dollars, and the significant shifting we're making from different taxpayers, and then look at those consequences," Hosemann said.