Election 2023 Mississippi Lt Governor

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

FLOWOOD - Incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told the Daily Journal if re-elected, he would continue investment in education and infrastructure, gradually reduce the income tax while paying down debt, reform campaign finance and hold hearings to develop a “master plan” on the health care crisis but made no specific commitments on what that would entail.

