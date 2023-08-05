FLOWOOD - Incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told the Daily Journal if re-elected, he would continue investment in education and infrastructure, gradually reduce the income tax while paying down debt, reform campaign finance and hold hearings to develop a “master plan” on the health care crisis but made no specific commitments on what that would entail.
Facing challenger Sen. Chris McDaniel in the Aug. 8 Republican primary, Hosemann, a former tax lawyer, presents himself as a detail-oriented, substance-over-style politician.
“It’s like in that movie. ‘I see dead people?’” he said, referencing the famous line in the film “The Sixth Sense” from 1999. “For me, it’s ‘I see tax code.’” He often talks about using the lieutenant governor’s powerful role as leader of the senate to run the state like a business.
Health care
The state’s hospitals are in crisis, with a third of rural hospitals reportedly at risk of closure within two years. Hosemann declined to make specific commitments but said he plans to hold comprehensive health care hearings this fall to develop a “master plan.”
He pointed to Delta Council work on the topic suggesting many rural hospitals need to consolidate and “right-size” to meet declining populations and challenging economics for small healthcare institutions, articulating a model of regional micro-hospitals focused on outpatient care.
Hosemann said his health care plan will work closely with State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney and will include funding new psych ward beds, nursing and behavioral health programs, and possibly increased funding to neglected county health centers.
“When we finish this legislative session, we’re going to have that map,” he said.
Pressed on the urgency of the crisis, Hosemann pointed to the approximately $100 million the legislature appropriated this year to keep hospitals afloat and suggested he would fill any short-term gaps with appropriations next session.
Layoffs and closures of hospitals have continued this summer following the legislature’s actions last session.
Hosemann declined to commit to expanding Medicaid, which many health care leaders point out would significantly boost resources.
Education
On education, Hosemann pointed to the teacher pay raises passed by the legislature, improving test scores and Mississippi’s experimentation with a modified school calendar. Dozens of districts now use a modified calendar alternating nine weeks on and three weeks off, with a six-week summer vacation.
Over 80% of Hattiesburg teachers said they liked the new calendar, he claimed. He said he wants to provide the funds for all districts to have the option to switch to the system, although he emphasized it should not be mandatory.
He also said he is proud of having arranged for insurance companies to cover behavioral health therapy and wants to fund more special needs therapists and mental health resources.
Infrastructure
“We intend to continue to expand our infrastructure,” Hosemann said, pledging to allocate $100 million for emergency road and bridge fixes annually. He said he would continue to appropriate state money up front to initiate projects the federal delegation will secure federal matching funds to complete, citing Highway 55 in DeSoto, Highway 7 in Lafayette, and Highway 15 in Ripley.
Hosemann said he would follow through on priority projects identified by the state transportation agency.
Income tax
Hosemann said he would continue to reduce the income tax gradually. He said it is important to keep paying down state debt and to keep an eye on the balance of revenue and expenses. He also said the perception that the state is doing well and responsibly managing its affairs is key.
His campaign has criticized Sen. McDaniel for pushing for the immediate and total elimination of the income tax in the past.
Abortion and maternal health
Mississippi’s trigger law banned abortion following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Currently, abortion is illegal in the state except in cases of rape or to save the life of a mother (although in practical terms, it may not be possible to access abortion even in those cases).
Asked whether he thinks there should be further changes to abortion law, Hosemann said “I think the legislature will make those kinds of decisions. My gut feeling is there will be no change.”
In response to questions about Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s position that state attorneys general should have access to medical records for abortions done in other states, Hosemann said he would defer to the outcome of litigation over the federal rule in question.
Hosemann pushed the legislature to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for one year after birth. Mississippi continues to have some of the worst maternal health outcomes in the nation. Hosemann said he plans maternal and baby care to be included in his health care hearings in the fall but did not commit to any specific changes.
Campaign finance
Hosemann criticized “feckless” enforcement of campaign finance rules and said he wants people to be held responsible for filing accurate reports, with penalties levied for repeated infractions.
One obvious example is his opponent, McDaniel, who Hosemann has referred to the attorney general multiple times for alleged campaign finance violations.
Hosemann said if a candidate fails to file campaign finance reports after repeated warnings and fines, “then maybe you shouldn’t be on the ballot.”
He expressed frustration that Mississippi’s relatively lax campaign finance rules are barely enforced. When asked if he supports moving enforcement authority from the attorney general’s office to the secretary of state, ethics commission, or another authority, Hosemann declined to commit to a specific option but said sternly, “somebody’s gonna have it.”
He said reforms will come but did not commit to specific changes, only saying, “I expect that will be accelerated through the Senate.”
Hosemann said he does not support changing the state’s rules to cap the amount of money individual entities can donate to political campaigns. Mississippi currently has some of the nation’s least restrictive laws on the books; the only limit is that corporations may only donate $1,000 per calendar year directly to candidates. Individual donations are not limited.
Asked whether he supported mandating that campaign finance reports be filed in an electronically searchable format, Hosemann said “fine by me.”
Ballot initiative
Hosemann said he still supports bringing back the process for Mississippi voters to propose and vote on legislation by referendum. His Senate passed a version of the ballot initiative, but the House did not pass it, with critics saying the signature threshold was too high.
Child protection
Hosemann said he hopes to return to questions of child welfare and human trafficking. He said CPS salaries were increased to reduce turnover but probably still need to rise. He said he plans to meet with the judiciary to discuss speeding up adoptions, saying proceedings are too often slowed down by postponements when biological parents are a no-show to court dates.
