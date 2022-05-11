A file photo of Rep. Lester "Bubba" Carpenter, R-Burnsville, listening to announcements at his seat in the House Chamber earlier this year during the 2022 legislative session. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
File - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Republican State Auditor Stacey Pickering addresses a Stennis Institute lunch in Jackson, Miss. Pickering has apparently left his position as director of the state's Veterans Affairs Board. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
JACKSON • Despite his claim to the contrary, Stacey Pickering did resign his post as director of the state Veterans Affairs Board last week, according to a Northeast Mississippi lawmaker who cited direct information from the agency.
House Military Affairs Chairman Lester “Bubba” Carpenter, R-Burnsville, told the Daily Journal that a member of the Veterans Affairs Board contacted him on Saturday to inform him that Pickering and Melissa Wade, the agency's chief of staff, had resigned from the agency.
“I’ve just been told that Stacey is not at the helm anymore,” Carpenter said. “But other than that, I don’t know anymore than you do.”
Carpenter’s statement differs with an account offered by Pickering, who told the Daily Journal in a brief statement on Monday that he had not resigned from his post, though Pickering did not deny that he is no longer acting as head of the agency.
Pickering would not clarify his but his exact role with the agency. The Veterans Affairs Board has also been tight-lipped about Pickering’s employment status and has not disclosed the circumstance surrounding his departure from his former post.
The VA board, through a spokesperson, has only confirmed that Mark Smith, the deputy executive director of the agency, is now the interim director.
The board says it does not discuss personnel matters, though employment status is public record. The Mississippi Supreme Court in 1999 ruled that names of public employees, and some salary information, are not exempt from public disclosure.
Despite this Supreme Court ruling, the VA board has not yet clarified whether Pickering is currently an employee of the agency despite further requests by the Daily Journal.
Pickering did not immediately return a request for comment about Carpenter's claim. The VA board, through its spokesperson, also did not return a request for comment.
The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board oversees the state’s four veterans homes, manages veteran memorial cemeteries and certifies the veterans service officers in individual counties.