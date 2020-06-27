Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
JACKSON • The Mississippi House has voted 85-34 to suspend the rules for redesigning a new state flag. It now heads to the Senate.
State Rep. Jason White, R-West, told members of the House that regardless of how one feels about the flag the "Confederate emblem on our state flag is viewed by many as a symbol of hate."
"History will be made here today," White said.
State Rep. Randy Boyd, R-Mantachie, told the Daily Journal in a telephone interview that he ultimately decide to vote against the resolution because of promises he made to his constituents while he was campaigning for re-election last year and "not anything about racism "not anything about racism."
"I held firm on my vote because of my constituents," Boyd said.
Several lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi this week announced publicly on social media that they were voting for in favor of changing the flag.
State Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, tweeted that the state would not be able to handle social and economic pressures if the flag was not changed.
"It is now time, and I am convicted that changing the flag makes Alcorn County and Mississippi better," Bain said. "Whenever my time in public service is complete, I want my children to look back and be proud of what I’ve done. A vote to keep the flag does not accomplish this goal."
Earlier on Saturday, a legislative committee voted to suspend the rules for legislative deadlines to allow the Legislature to take up legislation that would change the state’s flag, which contains the Confederate battle emblem.
The House Rules Committee, which is led by state Rep. Jerry Turner, voted to approve House Concurrent Resolution 79, which states a commission will be established to design the new flag. The commission would recommend a new design by Sept. 14, 2020 and voters will choose the final design in an election on Nov. 3.
The resolution says that the new design would not include a portion of the Confederate battle flag, but it will include the phrase “In God We Trust.”
Voters will either vote to approve or reject of the design that the commission recommends. If the design is rejected by a majority of the voters, the commission will then present a new design to voters.
If the Senate also votes to approve the resolution, the Legislature could begin formally voting a bill to redeseign the flag.
Gov. Tate Reeves has said that if both chambers of the legislature vote to redesign the flag, he would sign the bill into law.