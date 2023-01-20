JACKSON — The Mississippi House on Thursday voted 78-28 to ban physicians from administering drugs, hormone therapy or gender transition surgery to people under 18 in the state who wish to receive gender affirming health care.
If signed into law, the bill will instruct the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure to revoke a physician’s license if they administer gender affirming care to a minor in the state.
“This bill I feel is necessary in Mississippi,” Republican Rep. Nick Bain of Corinth said. “I feel like it protects children in Mississippi.”
All of Lee County’s Republican House members — Jerry Turner of Baldwyn, Shane Aguirre of Tupelo, Randy Boyd of Mantachie and Chris Brown of Nettleton — voted in favor of the proposal.
Rickey Thompson, the lone Democrat from Lee County, voted against the measure.
The legislation grants an exception to physicians who administer hormone therapy or drugs to a minor patient who is born with ambiguous sexual characteristics, and it does not include any criminal penalties for people who violate the law.
However, the law does allow someone to bring a civil suit against someone for violating portions of the bill.
This was the first substantive piece of the legislation the House passed during the 2023 session. Several Democratic lawmakers criticized Republican leadership for focusing on a bill that restricts health care for trans youth, when dozens of hospitals around the state are at risk of shuttering.
“Wouldn’t we be much better off with passing bills that would help our closing hospitals?” asked Democratic Rep. Chris Bell of Jackson.
Bain responded that House leadership planned to bring forward several bills later in the session that are aimed at helping rural hospitals.
The Arkansas Legislature passed a similar measure in 2021, against objections from Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Several plaintiffs filed a suit challenging the law, and a federal judge temporarily ruled the law was unconstitutional.
“We're going to spend taxpayer dollars on something that has already been ruled unconstitutional?” Democratic Rep. Zakiya Summers of Jackson asked.
Bain responded that the Mississippi law is slightly different from the Arkansas law.
Conservative states across the country have passed restrictive laws targeting transgender people, Mississippi included. The Mississippi Legislature in 2021 passed a bill that prohibited transgender women from competing in women's sports.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was also the deadliest year on record for transgender people, which calculated that 35 transgender people were killed that year.
The bill will now head to the 52-member Senate for consideration. The last day for a Senate committee to advance the legislation is February 28.
