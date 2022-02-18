In this file photo from February 2020, House Corrections Committee chairman Kevin Horan, R-Grenada, asks a question during a hearing. Horan this week introduced legislation that would fold the duties of the nonprofit Mississippi Prison Industry Corporation into the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
JACKSON • A key representative wants to dissolve a nonprofit prison corporation intended to give incarcerated people job training and merge its duties with the state-run corrections department.
House Corrections Chairman Kevin Horan told the Daily Journal that he and state senators are crafting legislation that would allow the Mississippi Prison Industry Corporation's goals to be carried out under the umbrella of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
“We just don’t need a separate group out here acting outside of MDOC,” said Horan, a Republican from Grenada.
Although there has yet to be any concrete legislation to change the nonprofit organization, Horan did introduce a bill that keeps the code sections pertaining to MPIC alive.
The House passed Horan’s bill 120-1.
Bradley Lum, CEO of MPIC, which recently changed its name to MAGCOR Industries, did not specifically address Horan’s proposal when asked about it on Wednesday. Instead, he spoke in generalities about the organization's goals.
“I have a responsibility to do the job that I was hired to do,” Lum said. “And my responsibility is to make sure we're putting people on a responsible platform when they leave us.”
The Legislature created the MPIC in 1990 to provide incarcerated people with useful job skills and reduce the state's recidivism rate, or the number of people who return to prison after getting convicted of another crime.
The organization is responsible for generating its own revenue, which largely comes from selling products created by prisoners.
Horan’s proposal comes after a legislative watchdog group released a report this summer questioning the financial future and the overall effectiveness of the nonprofit organization.
“MPIC has been subjected to little oversight, neglected its statutory duties, and struggled with financial stability,” the report read. “MPIC’s lack of operational and financial success has raised serious concerns regarding the entity’s ability to remain viable.”
Horan’s bill will head to the Senate for approval, where the lieutenant governor has referred it to two different committees for consideration.