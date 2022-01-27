JACKSON • The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation that essentially bars municipalities, counties, and state agencies from implementing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for their employees.
House Bill 1509, authored by Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, does not technically say public bodies cannot enact a vaccine mandate, but does say it is unlawful for them to deny services, employment and educational opportunities to people on the basis of their vaccine status.
The House passed the measure 74-41. Nearly every Democratic House member voted against it.
“Today we’re telling the citizens of Mississippi that … at this point you cannot refuse services or deny employment based on a person refusing to get the vaccine or not,” said Rep. Sam Mims, the chairman of the House Public Welfare Committee.
The bill also requires both public bodies and private organizations who have a vaccine mandate in place to allow their employees to refuse the vaccine if they have a sincerely held religious objection to it.
“So we’re opening up all of our private employers, all of our small businesses, all of our large businesses in Mississippi, to employment lawsuits?” asked Shanda Yates, an independent lawmaker from Jackson. “Our pro-business, Republican-led, super-majority Legislature is going after our private businesses?”
Mims, R-McComb, disagreed with Yates and said the legislation is trying to protect the religious values and liberties of Mississippians.
During the debate over the bill, Mims also told lawmakers that the Mississippi National Guard would be included under this legislation because it is a state agency.
But the Department of Defense has required all of its service members, including the National Guard and Reserve units, to receive the vaccine, potentially putting the legislation at odds with federal regulations.
Several states have sued the federal government over this requirement.
When asked by the Daily Journal if the Department of Defense sets rules and regulations that govern National Guard units, Mims responded, “probably so,” and walked away.
But the legislation says that if one part of the bill is determined to be invalid, the other portions of the bill would remain valid and enforceable.
The bill also allows for some exemptions for health care workers and allows for public bodies to encourage their employees receive the vaccine.
Since the bill deals with public health, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann could refer the bill to the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee, which is led by Sen. Hob Bryan, a Democrat from Amory.
Bryan told the Daily Journal on Thursday that he is busy looking at Senate bills, and he has not had time to review House bills.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the vast majority of state and federal health experts have repeatedly said the vaccine is safe and it is the best tool to stave off severe illness from COVID-19.
Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 52% of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 47% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.