JACKSON • State Reps. Philip Gunn and Jason White, two Republican leaders in the Mississippi House of Representatives, filed a lawsuit against Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday evening claiming that the first-term Republican governor unconstitutionally vetoed portions of budget bills for various statewide agencies.
Last month, Gov. Tate Reeves partially vetoed the Mississippi Department of Education’s budget because legislators removed funds for an education performance program.
The state’s constitution does allow the governor to use a line-item veto for appropriation bills, but state courts have previously ruled that there are limits to how the governor can use the line-item veto power.
The lawsuit, which was filed in Hinds County Chancery Court, draws upon these previous rulings of the Mississippi Supreme Court, in which the state’s highest court ruled in favor of the Legislature.
“In a series of cases dating from immediately after the adoption of the current Mississippi Constitution and continuing into the twenty-first century, the Mississippi Supreme Court has made clear that efforts at line item vetoes such as Governor Reeves … are nullities – with no legal effect,” according to the complaint filed by House leadership.
The lawsuit creates a scenario in which legislators from within Reeves’ own party will again publicly challenge the authority of the governor. In May, the Legislature stripped the governor of his authority to be the sole person responsible for disbursing $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.
Reeves on Wednesday said on social media that there is a small group in the House comprised of liberal Republicans and Democrats who simply want to pick a fight with him.
“They don’t have the votes to override the vetoes, so this is their Hail Mary,” Reeves said. “I wish they wouldn’t pull us away from all the crises we’re managing to deal with their nonsense, but that’s their favorite game. I’ll keep trying to protect taxpayers and prevent the waste and damage.”
The lawsuit comes at a time when lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol at some point to address a budget for another state agency and deal with the veto of the education department. The legislators previously passed a measure that allows the Legislature could return to the Capitol as late as October to deal with COVID-19 related issues.
Gov. Tate Reeves is the only person who has the power to call the legislators back into a special session.
At a Wednesday press conference, Reeves said that he did plan to call for a special session of the Legislature when it “was safe” to bring the lawmakers back to the Capitol to address the issues. Several lawmakers have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.
However, the legislators could bypass the authority of the governor by going into session for COVID-19 related issues and then voting to suspend the rules by a two-thirds authority to take up any legislation they want to.