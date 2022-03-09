Rep. Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, left, is the chairman of the House Medicaid Committee. Hood on Wednesday did not bring up legislation that would allow Mississippi mothers to receive Medicare coverage for up to a year after giving birth.
JACKSON • Republican leaders in the House on Wednesday killed legislation that would allow mothers in Mississippi — the state with the highest infant mortality rate — to receive Medicaid benefits for up to a year after they give birth.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told reporters on Wednesday that the Mississippi Division of Medicaid has not given lawmakers any clear guidance on postpartum benefits and whether they would be effective at improving health outcomes.
“I think there’s different views on does this expand Medicaid or not,” Gunn said about the postpartum proposal.
This is the second consecutive year House leaders have let a postpartum Medicaid bill die on the legislative calendar, despite health care leaders largely endorsing the proposal.
The Senate last month overwhelmingly passed the postpartum measure, 46-5. Senate leaders, who have framed the bill as a “pro-life issue,” called the House’s decision to kill the bill terrible.
“Being pro-life also means taking care of children and mothers after giving birth,” said Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown.
The state’s current Medicaid policy allows eligible mothers who have given birth to receive coverage for 60 days.
The Mississippi Division of Medicaid has temporarily extended postpartum coverage to women who enrolled in the program while pregnant as a condition of federal COVID-19 relief funding.
But once the federal COVID-19 emergency ends, Mississippi mothers would go back to only receiving two months of coverage. The legislation, authored by Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, would allow eligible mothers to receive benefits for up to a year after the federal emergency ceases.
Between 2013 and 2016, there were 136 Mississippi mothers who died either during pregnancy or within one year of their pregnancy's end, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Of those deaths, 86% of them occurred postpartum.
A report issued by the Center for Mississippi Health Policy, a nonpartisan organization that provides information for health policies, found that many of these deaths occurred after Medicaid coverage ended at 60 days.
“It is critical that managed care organizations administering Medicaid benefits continue to support postpartum women with robust care coordination to make use of improved access,” the report found. “Extending Medicaid coverage to one year after delivery would provide an opportunity to receive this care."