JACKSON • With the Mississippi Legislature scheduled to begin its 2021 session next week amid elevated COVID-19 transmission across the state, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wants to postpone much of the session for several months, but there may not be support for the plan from the state House of Representatives.
The first-term Republican lieutenant governor has repeatedly referred to the Legislature in recent weeks as a potential “super spreader” event. He repeated his concerns during a press briefing on Tuesday.
“If we’re in the middle of an increased pandemic, I think we would be foolish not to consider an alternative,” Hosemann said.
Hosemann told reporters he wants to see the Legislature convene next week as required, formally adopt a new state flag, deal with a few other “perfunctory things” and then gavel out until early March before working in earnest through May. The current schedule calls for the 2021 session to end in April.
A two-thirds vote of both legislative chambers would be required to suspend the rules and adopt a new schedule, however, and Hosemann was forthright that the House is not yet on board with the proposal. Additionally, the suspension resolution would have to originate in the House.
“The House has been less receptive to that, so we will wait on them,” he said.
It was not immediately clear if this means House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, is blocking the proposal, if Gunn can’t round up the votes from his chamber, or if the Republican speaker and his majority caucus are largely of one accord.
Hosemann on Tuesday morning said he was meeting with Gunn on Tuesday afternoon to hold further talks about the 2021 legislative session, including the possibility of postponing the session.
Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, chairs the Rules committee in the House. He doubts there is much interest in the larger chamber for any delay.
“The thought right now is, we go in in January, we finish our business,” Turner said.
In fact, Turner said there is actually some talk in the House to expedite the session, rather than extend it.
“We have been talking about shortening the session,” Turner said. “We have lots of dead time down there that we feel like we could save the taxpayers money by coming on home.”
Regardless of the session’s length, Turner said safety should be a priority.
“I’m going to do everything I can to do it in the safest possible way,” Turner said. “I’m 79 years old. I imagine I’d be as susceptible as anybody, but I did sign on to get the people’s work done.”
In support of his own proposal to delay the session, Hosemann voiced concerns for legislators and the staff in the Capitol building. He also stressed that ongoing measures designed to mitigate the pandemic largely block public involvement in the lawmaking process.
“I’m very concerned that the individual citizenry doesn’t have access to their legislators,” Hosemann said.
In his first term as lieutenant governor, Hosemann has sought to revitalize the role of committees and committee hearings and has also moved to broadcast committee hearings online.
Last summer, a COVID-19 outbreak among the ranks of state government infected both Hosemann and Gunn, as well as legislators in both chambers.
On Tuesday, Hosemann said that a flurry of activity in June ultimately led to a breakdown in safety precautions.
“We let our guard down some,” he said. “We weren’t as good about it as we needed to be.”