JACKSON — Facing a hard Monday night deadline, legislative leaders signaled they were close to reaching an agreement over how much money the state will spend on public K-12 education.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told reporters that on Monday morning that he was optimistic the chambers would reach an accord, but still said the two bodies remained far apart on the final education budget.
“There’s a lot of things in the air right now,” Gunn said. “A lot of negotiations are still taking place.”
Senate Appropriations Chair Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, echoed Gunn’s sentiments that House and Senate leaders have made progress agreeing to parts of of the overall budget, but education spending remained one of the sticking points.
The central issue involves the Mississippi Adequate Education Plan, the state’s complex education funding formula that ensures equitable funding, through state tax dollars, exists between schools in poor districts and wealthier districts.
Legislators first put MAEP into law in 1997. It has been fully funded only twice.
The Senate wants to spend an additional $181 million for public schools this session and tweak some components of the formula to make fully funding public education more attainable.
But Gunn and House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, say House leaders are firmly against any proposal that adds additional money to MAEP because they consider the formula "flawed."
Instead, House leaders believe money should only go toward certain education programs.
“I think there will be a compromise, but I don’t think there will be additional money going into MAEP,” White said.
But the Senate appears to be drawing an equally distinct line in the sand.
Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar, R-Leakesville, told the press he was “very disappointed” to learn House leaders were unwilling to put more money into the funding formula and only wants more money going to the funding formula.
“The way to get money into the classroom is to fully fund MAEP. That money goes toward paying for teachers’ salaries, paying for bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers. Without them, the kids wouldn’t be in the school in the first place.”
The Legislature's rules state that lawmakers in both chambers must approve of spending bills by the end of the day. If legislative budget writers are unable to reach a deal on the education budget, lawmakers could extend the session.
When asked if Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann believed the chambers would meet the deadline, he shrugged his shoulders from the Senate dais and simply said, “I’m hopeful.”
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.