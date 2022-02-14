JACKSON • Both chambers of the state Legislature have passed bills aimed at ensuring noncitizens can't register to vote in Mississippi, even though state law already prevents them from doing so.
Both House Bill 1510 and Senate Bill 2606 would allow Mississippi’s election management system to cross-reference voter registration information with state driver’s license system at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to see if a noncitizen is registering to vote.
“This is to make sure that anybody who registers to vote is a legal citizen,” said Republican Rep. Brent Powell of Brandon, the author of the bill.
According to the legislation, if a person is flagged by the state system as potentially being a noncitizen, that person’s name will be checked with the federal immigration database.
If both the federal and state database flag the person who registered to vote as a noncitizen, county clerks would send that person a card in the mail notifying them that they will have 30 days to submit proof they are a U.S. citizen.
Under the House version, if a person fails to submit proof within 30 days, they will be purged from the voter roll. Under the Senate version, if a person doesn’t present proof of citizenship within 30 days, their voter registration status will be marked as “pending for the next two federal elections.
If a pending voter does not submit citizenship proof within the 30-day timeframe and still attempts to vote, they would be forced to cast an affidavit ballot during the election. The flagged voter would then have a few days to present citizenship information to their county clerk’s office for the affidavit vote to count.
In House bill initially gave Secretary of State Michael Watson the ability to audit election results, but that portion of the bill has been struck from the current version.
“Basically, all of the controversial parts of the bill have been removed,” Rep. Brent Powell, R-Brandon, told the Daily Journal.
State law already forbids non-citizens from voting in state elections, and federal law bars them from voting in federal elections.
A similar law to the one Mississippi legislators are considering already exists in Ohio. That state's law allows officials to use its driver’s license database to compare voter registration information to prevent noncitizens from voting.
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the state discovered 13 noncitizens who may have voted in the 2020 presidential election and 104 noncitizens who attempted to vote. There were six million people who voted in Ohio’s elections.
"The bottom line is Ohioans should know that voter fraud is exceedingly rare," Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, said.
Both legislative chambers now have the option of reviewing the other chamber’s bill for approval. The deadline for committees to pass legislation that originated in the opposite chamber is March 1.