JACKSON • The rancorous battle between the Capitol's two legislative bodies ramped up on Monday after the House and the Senate both decided to overhaul their initial tax cut plans to make them more agreeable to the other chamber.
The House and Senate on Monday both begrudgingly moved closer to the middle of each other’s position to offer some compromises on cutting state taxes. But the two chambers are still miles apart on reaching a final agreement.
The Senate expanded its tax cut proposals to an overall larger plan of around $439 million. The House scaled some provisions of its plan back and is now opting not to raise the sales tax — a core component of their original version.
“We realize that the House and the Senate have come to a stalemate,” House Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, said. “They have their plan. We have ours. But we’ve tried to address their concerns.”
What the House did
The House on Monday voted 83-34 to adopt a revised plan that still eliminates the income tax, but the new plan stretches the phase out into a longer period of time than its initial proposal.
Previously, the House plan exempted the first $40,000 for single filers and $80,000 for couples from being subject to the income tax. But since the new plan does not raise the sales tax, that number has been reduced.
Now, individuals making $25,000 a year or $50,000 for married couples, would be exempt from the income tax during the first implementation phase.
The House plan still reduces the grocery tax from 7% to 4%, but the tax would be parsed down by a quarter of a percent each year until it reaches the new 4% mark.
The other major change to which the House agreed was to change the “growth trigger” from 1.5% to 1.6%, meaning that any revenue growth beyond 1.6% would further whittle down the income tax until it was gone. But the House put a cap of $150 million a year that could go toward doing away with the tax. Anything over that amount would revert back to the general fund.
The two major concessions the House leaders made were not raising the sales tax and leaving car tag fees where they currently are.
“Every objection the Senate has made to our plan has now been addressed,” Lamar said. “The only objection you could have now to the plan is that you just don’t want to remove the tax on work in Mississippi.”
What the Senate did
On the other hand, the Senate Finance Committee also passed legislation that would offer more tax cuts than it had previously considered and temporarily suspend the state’s 18.4-cents per gallon tax on gasoline.
The previous plan the Senate ushered through last month eliminated the 4% income bracket, reduced the grocery tax from 7% to 5%, eliminated the state fees on car tags and gave out tax rebates of up to $1,000 to people who paid a tax liability.
The newly revised plan would reduce the state’s 5% income tax bracket to 4.6% over the next four years. After that 5% bracket reduction, the plan would then phase out the 4% tax bracket completely over the next four years.
“We feel like this does a number of things,” Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, said. “It does provide inflation relief, which I think has peaked here recently. People really understand what inflation is. They see the prices at the grocery store and prices at the gas pump.”
Under current state laws, Mississippi does not tax the first $3,000 of earned income. The state has a 3% tax on income from $3,000.01 to $5,000, a 4% tax on $5,000.01 to $10,000 and a 5% tax on all taxable income over $10,000.
The state also passed a law in 2016 that eliminated the 3% bracket, and that phase out is set to be completed by the end of this year. If the Senate plan became law, that would mean the only income tax bracket the state would have is a flat tax bracket of 4.6%.
House, Senate fight growing increasingly public
While lawmakers have been privately grumbling over the counterparts’ reluctance to budge, the grumblings turned into public disappointment under the Capitol dome.
“At many points in time throughout this session, we’ve gotten nothing but snarky comments and snippets from some senators, so I have been disappointed that some senators have failed to take this effort seriously,” Lamar said. “And when I say this effort, I’m talking about failing to take the income tax elimination seriously.”
Still, some Democrats believe that it’s foolish to even consider tax cut legislation when the Magnolia State’s roads are crumbling, some of its state parks are an eyesore and its capital city has well-documented problems with its water system.
Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, again on Monday passionately criticized his colleagues for considering sweeping proposals to eliminate a large portion of Mississippi’s revenue and called the Senate’s revised tax plan “a disaster.”
“This will do untold harm to our state,” Bryan said. “In the strongest possible terms, Mr. Chairman, this is just unspeakable. (It is) $439 million every year, in perpetuity, out of the general fund forever. Forever! Forever! Four hundred thirty nine million a year. We don't have running water in this city (Jackson) that's fit to drink.”
But if lawmakers fail to agree on an income tax cut plan, they could be called back into a special legislative session to revisit the issue. Gov. Tate Reeves, who has the power to call for such a session, told reporters on Friday that he would consider a special session if legislators cannot agree on a plan.
“I’m certainly not going to take anything off the table,” Reeves previously said. “I am very reluctant to call special sessions because I think it needs to be an issue that is of significant importance to do so. And I think that the elimination of the income tax … is an issue that certainly could rise to that level.”
Lawmakers have just around three weeks to map out the finances of the state’s future. The deadline for lawmakers to adopt final conference reports on revenue bills is Monday March 28. Lawmakers are set to adjourn the session by April 3.