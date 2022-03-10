JACKSON • A group of House leaders signed off on a conference report to significantly increase the salaries of Mississippi’s K-12 public teachers without actually conferring with the Senate as is the typical procedure.
“We believe this bill is a strong statement by the House of Representatives as to our commitment to our teachers,” Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, said. “This bill is a win for our teachers, it’s a win for the education community, but most importantly it’s a win for students.”
The House proposal would, on average, increase teacher salaries by $4,850, increase teacher assistant salaries by $2,000 and provide stepped increases to teacher salaries each year.
The House’s decision to send a conference report proposal to the Senate without a formal meeting is the latest in a back-and-forth spat between the two legislative chambers over teacher pay raise plans that has lasted the duration of a chaotic legislative session.
A conference committee is when three representatives and three senators try to negotiate on a final version of a bill. Once a majority of the conference committee members, or conferees, sign off on the conference report, it’s brought back before the House and Senate for consideration.
All official conference committee meetings are supposed to be open to the public, according to the rules adopted by the Legislature. But the meetings are rarely advertised in advance, and the committees sometimes don’t even meet in person.
Still, Sen. Hob Bryan, a Senate conferee, said the House’s decision to simply send a conference report over to the Senate members is “certainly very odd,” even by modern standards.
“Instead of having a meeting of the conferees or meeting with your counterparts, you call a press conference? That’s not the way you confer,” Bryan, D-Amory, said.
Even though the House members largely kept the Senate members out of the loop on crafting their initial offer, their latest proposal does include elements from the Senate’s pay raise bill it passed earlier in the session.
The new House proposal includes annual salary increases for teachers — although less than the annual Senate increases — which is something the Senate originally proposed.
But a major difference between the newest House plan and the Senate’s proposal is the House version would implement the pay raise during one fiscal year while the Senate would spread it out over two years.
“It’s not like we’re promising you this much this year and the next we’re going to promise you more,” House Education Chairman Richard Bennett said. “That’s not the case. We’re giving it to you all in one year. Teachers don’t want to hear the promise of next year.”
It’s unclear what the Senate’s response to the latest House proposal will be. Bryan told the Daily Journal that he plans to review the House’s proposal Friday afternoon, and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said he looks forward to meeting with the House to finalize the plan.
Both Sen. Dennis DeBar and Sen. Briggs Hopson — the other Senate conferees — did not immediately return a request for comment.
The House leaders said they were open to meeting with their Senate counterparts, but they were also forceful in their message: they don’t intend to budge much from their latest offer.
“If they have ways to improve it, let us know,” Gunn said.
The deadline for legislators to initially consider conference reports is March 29.