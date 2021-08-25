JACKSON • House Speaker Philip Gunn at a legislative hearing on Wednesday claimed vindication over his plan to eliminate the state income tax, even as critics continue to say the proposal is unnecessary and a waste of time.
State lawmakers on Wednesday convened for the first of two legislative hearings to examine the state’s tax structure and determine whether the state can afford to cut its income tax — one of the primary revenue streams for the general budget.
Gunn, R-Clinton, is strongly advocating for a plan to gradually eliminate the state individual income tax and replace the revenue with a 2.5% increase in the state's current 7% sales tax.
The speaker’s plan would exempt most Mississippians from individual income taxes in its first year, then completely phase it out over a decade.
The speaker remains determined despite ongoing criticism, including from Gov. Tate Reeves.
“The objections to our plan have been answered,” Gunn told the Daily Journal. “Our plan is the best plan that’s out there.”
Since Gunn initially introduced his tax plan last year, critics have said that the sales tax increase would place a larger burden on lower income Mississippians and potentially leave a revenue gap in the state's budget.
Though Wednesday's hearing was intended to focus on the state's tax structure as a whole, Gunn interjected at two different parts in the hearing to grill state officials, asking them to confirm that the plan is financially sound.
Both Chris Graham, the commissioner of revenue, and Tony Greer, the director of the Legislative Budget Office said that the mathematics laid out in the plan would create a feasible tax structure, but did not necessarily endorse Gunn's legislation.
The majority of the state’s general fund revenue stems from sales taxes and individual income taxes. Around 36% of the general fund revenue comes from sales taxes and 32% comes from the individual income tax, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.
The dilemma that lawmakers are wrangling with is how to responsibly fill a gap that will stem from eliminating a third of the state’s revenue stream.
Gunn believes phasing out the income tax over time and immediately raising the sales tax will give taxpayers more money while still provide enough revenue for the state to function properly.
One of the most outspoken critics of the plan thus far hails from Northeast Mississippi. State Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, who sits on the Joint Tax Committee. Bryan believes that the state could better attract people to the state by improving infrastructure, public education and access to broadband.
“Think for a minute,” Bryan told members of the press. “Can you tell me a single human being that you know who would move to Mississippi and live here if only we didn’t have an income tax? It’s laughable on its face.”
Bryan added: “How much of an impact do you think it has on people moving to the state of Mississippi when every newspaper in the United States of America is talking about the capital city of Jackson not having any water?”
Gunn responded that eliminating the state’s income tax will not be the ultimate panacea to solve the state's population problems. Instead, he thinks income tax elimination simply provides extra ammo to make the state more economically competitive.
However, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has publicly voiced his opposition to the plan and calls it a “tax swap.” Any tax overhaul bill that is passed by both chambers would be subject to either the governor’s approval or his veto.
Reeves wrote on social media Wednesday morning that he hopes legislators will simply phase out the income tax and not increase another form of taxation like sales taxes or agricultural taxes.
“I've said it before and I’ll say it again,” Reeves wrote. “I am absolutely opposed to taking less from here and taking more from you there. I’m opposed to robbing Peter to pay Paul. In fact, I want Peter AND Paul to have more money in their pocket.”
Gunn said that if the Legislature adopts the governor’s plan while seeking to remain financially solvent, it would take 30 years to phase out the income tax.
Despite ongoing confidence in his plan, Gunn did express some desire to work with other lawmakers to tweak the bill he's put forward.
"I don’t want to leave the impression that the only solution here is the House plan,” Gunn said. “I think the House plan is the only one on the table. We're willing to work from that and look at another option or plan."
Legislators will convene at 9 a.m. Thursday for the second hearing on the state’s tax structure. Speakers scheduled to testify before the committee are talk radio host Gerrard Gibert, Grover Norquist, Mississippi Economic Council CEO Scott Waller and economics professors from the University of Mississippi.