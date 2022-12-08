Mississippi Budget

FILE - Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn, of Clinton, speaks to the business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi" in Jackson, Miss., on Oct. 27, 2022. Gunn and other members of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee met Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and adopted initial budget recommendations that lawmakers will consider during the 2023 session. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON – House Speaker Philip Gunn strongly reiterated Tuesday that he will oppose any effort during the upcoming legislative session to allow new mothers to keep Medicaid coverage for up to a year after giving birth.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com