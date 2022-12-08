JACKSON – House Speaker Philip Gunn strongly reiterated Tuesday that he will oppose any effort during the upcoming legislative session to allow new mothers to keep Medicaid coverage for up to a year after giving birth.
“I don’t see the advantage of doing the postpartum thing,” Gunn, R-Clinton, said.
The leader of the 122-member House chamber told reporters that he will not back any plan to give additional postpartum Medicaid benefits to people who recently gave birth because leaders of the state Division of Medicaid have not endorsed the idea.
But the leaders of the agency responsible for administering state Medicaid policy have publicly told lawmakers their job is simply to execute laws, and they will take a neutral stance on postpartum Medicaid legislation.
The state’s current Medicaid regulations allow for qualified new mothers to receive health care for 60 days after giving birth, complying with the minimum federal regulations for postpartum care.
Gunn has long viewed efforts to extend postpartum past 60 days as a form of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, which is something he opposes.
The speaker claims he has had informal conversations with the division’s leaders about postpartum care where he instructed them that if he is wrong in comparing postpartum extension to a form of Medicaid expansion, then they should correct him publicly.
Gunn’s comments about conversations with the division’s leaders cannot be independently verified. The agency’s spokesperson has not responded to previous questions from the Daily Journal about their position on the idea or their conversations with the speaker.
The Daily Journal also submitted a public records request for written communications between the division's leaders and Gunn about postpartum care, but there were no such records.
Drew Snyder, the divisions’ director, told a group of senators in September, that extending postpartum coverage is a different discussion from outright expanding Medicaid, saying, “I don’t think it poses long-term sustainability questions like ACA expansion does.”
Gunn’s recent comments to reporters came after he and other lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Budget Committee voted to recommend around a $1 billion budget surplus of unallocated state dollars in their coffers.
Leaders of the division estimate extending postpartum care would cost around $7 million a year.
Countless health experts such as the leader of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the current state health officer and the president of the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have all said the current 60-day policy is inadequate because people can experience numerous health complications past the two-month Medicaid cutoff.
Mississippi also has some of the worst health outcomes in the nation for prenatal care, maternal health care and child mortality. All of those same health experts predict that more Medicaid coverage would improve those metrics.
But Gunn said he decided to put more weight behind Medicaid leaders like Snyder, an attorney who does not have any medical training, instead of the state’s health leaders because “that’s what the Division of Medicaid exists for.”
“This is more than just about health outcomes,” Gunn said. “This is a policy decision. The Department of Medicaid is an executive agency that exists for the purpose of advising and creating policy on the issue of Medicaid.”
Gunn's reluctance to back postpartum legislation will likely set up another battle between the House and the Senate.
Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, previously told reporters that he "absolutely" intends to shepherd postpartum legislation through the 52-member Senate chamber, where it overwhelmingly passed during the 2022 legislative session.
Despite the GOP leader’s recalcitrant tone, several Republican lawmakers from northeast Mississippi said they’re open to extending postpartum benefits or outright support the idea.
Rep. Sam Creekmore IV, R-New Albany, told the Daily Journal he supported expanding postpartum care, and it was a “no brainer” to him.
Republican Reps. Nick Bain of Corinth, Jerry Turner of Baldwyn and Tracy Arnold of Booneville all told the Daily Journal that they remained open-minded about the proposal and wanted to study the issue more.
“I am open to it, yes sir,” Turner said. “I’m talking to my people about it, and getting their take on it. I feel like by the time the session gets here in three and a half weeks, I think I’ll be prepared to cast a vote.”
Gunn wields significant influence over policy because the House speaker has the power to remove and appoint leaders of House committees, which act as powerful gatekeepers over legislation.
But the Hinds County Republican announced last month that he will not run for re-election next year, making him a lame duck speaker whenever lawmakers convene at the Capitol in Jackson next month.
House Medicaid Committee Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, theoretically could go against his party leader and bring postpartum legislation up for a vote next year. Hood did not respond to a request for comment.
The 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 3.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.