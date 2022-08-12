Obit Huggins

This Feb. 2, 2000, photo shows David Huggins, in Jackson, Miss., who was chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol under Democratic Gov. Ray Mabus from 1988-1992, and the commissioner for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety under Democratic Gov. Ronnie Musgrove, in 2000-2004. Huggins died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at age 74. The Department of Public Safety said Friday that Huggins died of health complications.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • David Huggins, who led the Mississippi Highway Patrol under one governor and the Department of Public Safety under another, died Wednesday. He was 74.

