TUPELO • Both attorneys representing Mississippi and the Department of Justice are asking a federal judge to name the current court-appointed special master to oversee improvements to the state’s mental health system, but it could be a charade.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves asked both parties in the ongoing suit against the state’s mental health system to submit up to two names of people who could serve as external monitors and define what role the monitor should have.
In response to the request, lawyers for the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office filed documents this week reiterating that it opposes a monitor to help improve the state’s mental health care system and that they only filed court papers to obey the judge’s order.
“Actions to comply with a court order do not constitute a waiver of the right to challenge the order on appeal,” the filing reads.
The filing could signal that the state is laying the groundwork for an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to ask them to overturn a final order Reeves will issue in the litigation that has spanned half a decade.
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has publicly said that an appeal to a higher court is a possibility.
Though the suggestion could be moot, the state asked the court to appoint Dr. Michael Hogan, the current special master advising Reeves on mental health systems, as the monitor and to limit his role to simply reporting if the state is meeting previously defined improvement goals.
The state also wants to deny the potential monitor the authority to enforce a remedial plan, interfere with the management of Mississippi’s mental health system, conduct investigations or record evidence.
The state and the federal government would split the cost of the monitor under Mississippi’s proposal.
“The Court should expressly instruct the Monitor not to consider matters that go beyond reporting to the Court on whether Mississippi has met the capacity and funding criteria in the Remedial Plan,” the state wrote.
Attorneys for the justice department also wish to appoint Hogan as the monitor but want him to have a more expansive role in reforming mental health services.
Hogan is currently the special master advising Reeves and the federal court on mental health care systems across the country. According to his resume in the court docket, Hogan has been the director of several state mental health agencies.
Under the DOJ’s proposal, Hogan would conduct regular assessments, have the opportunity to provide advice to mental health providers, validate information, speak with state officials and file written reports on the state’s compliance on the court docket for public view.
The state would pay for all of the monitor’s duties and put up an interim salary of $100,000.
“To preserve, as much as possible, the State’s resources for the services that prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, the monitor should work efficiently,” the DOJ argues. “Toward this same end, the monitor should make recommendations and provide technical assistance to guide the state toward compliance.”
It’s unclear when Reeves will enter a final order in the case that would appoint the monitor and set the parameters under which said monitor would operate.
The federal government began investigating the state’s mental health system 10 years ago, and it concluded that Mississippi was unnecessarily segregating people with mental health into state-run hospitals for lengthy periods.
The state initially attempted to enter into a mediation process with the federal government, but that process eventually fell apart. The justice department then sued the state in 2016.
The state was forced to enter into a remedial process after Judge Reeves ruled in September 2019 that Mississippi violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act because there were inadequate resources in Mississippi communities to treat people with mental illnesses, violating their civil rights.
When Reeves issues a final order in the case, the state could appeal it to a higher court. If the state appeals the final order of the court, it could potentially extend the litigation by years.