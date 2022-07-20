JACKSON • The doctor who will soon lead the Mississippi State Department of Health is openly supporting giving poor mothers in the state access to more Medicaid coverage after they give birth, a policy that some Republican lawmakers have rejected.
Dr. Daniel Edney, the incoming state health officer, said in an interview on conservative statewide radio station Supertalk Mississippi that expanding postpartum care from the state’s current policy of two months to a full year would be the “easiest thing to do” to improve health disparities.
“We have got to look at moving postpartum care back out to a year again,” Edney said. “Two months is not enough. We have women who are dying in months three, four and five from complications of pregnancy.”
Between 2013 and 2016, there were 136 Mississippi mothers who died either during pregnancy or within one year of their pregnancy's end, according to a 2019 report from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Of those deaths, 86% of them occurred postpartum.
A report issued by the Center for Mississippi Health Policy, a nonpartisan organization that provides information for health policies, found that many of these deaths occurred after Medicaid coverage ended at 60 days.
Black women in Mississippi are also three times more likely than white women to die of pregnancy-related complications.
“I just refuse to accept the premise that it’s just our fate to be unhealthy,” Edney said. “It’s our fate for our mothers and our children to die at higher rates than every other state; I just refuse to accept that as a physician, as a Mississippian and certainly as a state health officer.”
The state Senate earlier this year overwhelmingly passed a bill to extend postpartum coverage for up to a year. But it repeatedly stalled in the 122-member state House, led by House Speaker Philip Gunn, who has repeatedly been opposed to postpartum expansion.
Gunn, R-Clinton, has been a critical opponent of giving poor mothers in the state more postpartum Medicaid coverage, even though medical leaders have urged him to support the policy.
Gunn has previously told members of the press that he’s reached out to leaders of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid for information on whether expanding postpartum care would be beneficial, and he said they haven’t responded.
The speaker also announced he would create a commission to study childcare issues, doing so after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. So far Gunn has not announced any appointments to the commission. It is also unclear if the meetings will be open to the public.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, created a similar commission. He named nine state senators to study childcare and maternal health legislation. The committee is set to meet later this year.