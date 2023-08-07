TUPELO - Regional and legislative GOP candidates downticket from Mississippi’s marquee Aug. 8 McDaniel versus Hosemann lieutenant governor primary have sorted themselves into unofficial sides of a debate over allegiance to DC-based conservative activist litmus tests.
Although they deny a formal slate, lieutenant governor candidate Sen. Chris McDaniel has shared rhetoric and friendly campaign appearances with others on the north Mississippi primary ballot including northern district Public Service Commission candidate Rep. Chris Brown and Lee County’s Senate District 6 challenger Lauren Smith.
Their opponents, Tanner Newman and incumbent Sen. Chad McMahan, have aligned themselves with incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and criticized what they call a focus on national talking points at the expense of local priorities.
Candidates deny slate but share stance on national organizations
The Mississippi Freedom Caucus is one uniting factor. The legislative group, of which Brown is a founding member, is connected to a national network that has common ground with McDaniel's posture against federal authority. The group did not formally endorse in the lieutenant governor's race but posted a statement supporting McDaniel. The caucus endorsed several candidates challenging incumbent GOP legislators.
A clear dividing line in the Republican primary is allegiance to the DC-based Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) and its scorecard of politicians based on votes for or against a set of bills CPAC chooses. The “CPAC score” is a mark of pride for some candidates, but opponents call it selling out to special interests.
Lee County’s District 6 Sen. Chad McMahan, a Hosemann ally, faces a primary challenge from Lauren Smith, a McDaniel acolyte whose stump speech strongly echoes his. She said she chose to run for office after working closely with McDaniel and others as a conservative activist on issues like COVID-19 restrictions.
Smith described herself, McDaniel and PSC candidate Rep. Chris Brown as “the three slated conservatives for this race.” She told the Daily Journal “anywhere you see one of the signs, you’ll see the other two.”
At a July 22 Guntown political speaking where all three appeared, McDaniel praised Smith and Brown. As he criticized Hosemann for allegedly wielding the significant legislative power of his office to sabotage McDaniel’s initiatives, he called out to Brown in the audience, “isn’t that right, Chris?”
“100%,” Brown said.
Brown told the Daily Journal later he is not running as a slate with anyone.
“The only candidate I’ve endorsed is Tate Reeves,” he said. “Just because you get along and you like each other is not an endorsement. It's not a slate of candidates.”
Brown and McDaniel often cite their CPAC scores as a credential to be judged by primary voters. Both are sure to reference CPAC in their typical stump speech, as McDaniel did at the high-profile Neshoba County Fair or Brown has at multiple political speakings in north Mississippi in recent weeks.
“I always endorse Chris Brown,” Smith said. “He just has a good record. You go back and look at his CPAC scores. He’s always in the 90s. He’s a really wonderful vote.”
Sen. McMahan told the Daily Journal politicians who use CPAC scores as a litmus test are “sacrificing the beliefs of their own districts so that they can get a scorecard from a special interest group.”
He went on, “I am a conservative, but I'm not gonna go to Jackson and vote against my own hospital system or vote against my own cities or counties, or police force, or my public schools, just so I can get a better rating from these special interest groups.”
Rep. Brown defended the use of the CPAC scorecard.
“It’s a national interest group that rates local legislatures,” he said. “CPAC’s been recognized for a long time,” he added, “so I think it’s valuable.”
Newman agreed with McMahan and said he values local endorsements more.
“I would much rather have their support than someone out of Washington, DC who is trying to tell the people of north Mississippi how to vote,” he told the Daily Journal.
Smith said she and her “slate” are grouped against Hosemann’s surrogates.
“My opponent has hitched his wagon to Delbert Hosemann, as I am attached to McDaniel,” she said. “If you're choosing McDaniel in this district, you're also choosing Smith. If you're going with McMahan, you're more than likely going with Hosemann.”
Smith pointed to friends in other north Mississippi primaries taking on incumbents they say aren’t conservative enough, including Ricky Caldwell’s challenge to District 9 Sen. Nicole Boyd and Walter Hopper’s to District 19 Sen. Kevin Blackwell.
