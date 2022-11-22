Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney speaks to business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi" in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Chaney addressed the continuing dispute between the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, that have yet to reach an agreement on reimbursement costs. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON — Whenever someone asks Mike Chaney about the outlook of insurance rates, he doesn’t mince words.
“It’s going to be bad,” Chaney bluntly said. “Real bad.”
A perfect storm of inflation, a surge in lumber prices, a shortage of microchips and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely cause homeowner and automotive insurance rates to increase by double percentage points within the next year.
Another reason for rising rates is a sudden influx of travel at one time because of pent up desire to travel during the pandemic.
But during a time or surging inflation and increased grocery bills, consumers could struggle to pay for a sharp increase in insurance premiums.
The solution: the insurance commissioner suggests engaging with an insurance agent to discuss different ways to save money on monthly premiums.
If you’re worried about rates, talk to your insurance agent,” Chaney said. “Talk to them about looking at increasing your deductible on collision insurance.”
Another solution the commissioner suggested was to explore ways with technology that could reduce financial burdens. One emerging technology is to have an insurance company install a device that informs them when you’re actively driving.
The concept is simple: if a customer isn’t driving, they won’t get charged for certain insurance provisions. If they are driving, they’ll be charged normally.
“You give up a little of your privacy but you reduce your rates by 50 or 60%,” Chaney said.
The commissioner also believes in the power of competition. If more insurance companies arrive in the state, they’re forced to compete with one another to attract customers.
Just this week, the commissioner signed off on eight new companies to do business in the Magnolia State, and he anticipates signing off on about a dozen more next week.
While things look trickier in the immediate future for insurance providers and consumers, the commissioner believes rates will level off soon.
