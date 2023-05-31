Hurricane Season

Mike Brennan, Director of the National Hurricane Center, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Miami. Brennan and FEMA Director Deanne Criswell discussed preparedness for hurricane season, which begins June 1.

 Marta Lavandier I AP

MIAMI — It's time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastlines to make sure their storm plans are in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday.

