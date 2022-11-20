Water Woes Mississippi EPA

Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responds to a question during a roundtable forum that involved EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, right, and Jackson-area businesspeople, community leaders, residents and educators, about the efforts underway to deliver a sustainable water system for Jackson residents, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Jackson State University, in Jackson, Miss.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

The Jackson City Council voted Thursday to enter into an “interim stipulated order” with the United States Government through the Environmental Protection Agency regarding the city’s drinking water violations.

Newsletter

Recommended for you