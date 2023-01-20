State Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, questions Grover Norquist with Americans for Tax Reform, unseen, regarding specifics of his presentation, during a joint legislative tax study committee hearing at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Lawmakers planned on two consecutive days of hearings on eliminating or cutting Mississippi's individual income tax. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON — A Jackson state senator on Thursday publicly accused Senate Public Health Committee Chairman Hob Bryan of personally targeting him because Bryan would not allow him to speak during a committee meeting.
Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, participated in a Wednesday Public Health Committee meeting via Zoom and wanted to ask a question about legislation that would ease some restrictions on public hospitals.
But Bryan, D-Amory, who notoriously loathes modern technology, would not recognize Horhn because the Hinds County lawmaker was not physically present in the committee room.
“I don't know who's in charge of what's going on, but I am not recognizing anything happening on the internet,” Bryan said. “This is a committee meeting. We are operating under the rules of the Senate.”
Senate rules give committee leaders broad authority to conduct committee meetings however they wish, but it’s an understood rule of decorum that committee leaders recognize individual members to speak or ask questions.
But the Legislature’s current rules do not address if members can participate or ask questions remotely using video technology.
Horhn, nonetheless, felt like he had been slighted by Bryan, currently the longest serving senator in the chamber, and publicly voiced his frustration to the entire Senate body on Thursday.
“Over the 30 years I’ve been here, I have witnessed this individual mistreat a lot of people,” Horhn said of Bryan. “I have seen his behavior be such where he has basically bullied and terrorized folks. But I’ve never seen it occur in a proceeding either on the floor of the Senate or in a committee.”
Bryan did not address Horhn’s allegations of bullying, but he told the Daily Journal that his decision not to recognize his Senate colleague wasn’t personal.
“We’re simply not going to have a committee meeting by Zoom,” Bryan said.
Bryan has previously presided over committee meetings where he allowed people to speak via Zoom, but those were outside of the legislative session.
The Monroe County lawmaker said the difference in Horhn’s case is it was during the legislative session and governed under legislative rules.
Horhn asked the Senate Rules Committee to look into the matter. Senate Rules Committee Chairman Dean Kirby, R-Pear, told the Daily Journal that he would consider the complaint, but he did not say when he planned to take the matter up for review.
