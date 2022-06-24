Surrounded by volunteer clinic escorts, Derenda Hancock, co-director of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic patient escorts, better known as the Pink House defenders, gives a defiant salute as she expresses her disappointment at the U.S. Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade, Friday, June 24, 2022, at a news conference in Jackson, Miss. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the Mississippi. However, the ruling ends constitutional protections for abortion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON • Hours after the nation’s highest court ruled that women no longer have the constitutional right to seek an abortion, leaders and volunteers at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization came to terms with the new reality: their facility will close soon.
But the officials said their fight to increase reproductive healthcare for women around the country won’t end with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.
“We’re not laying down. We’re not giving up,” said Diane Derzis, the owner of the women’s health building. “Women have always had abortions no matter what it took, even it it was their life. And we’re going to make sure that’s not on the line here.”
The center, often referred to as the “Pink House” for the color on the exterior of its building, is Mississippi’s only abortion clinic. But it will soon have to close its doors.
The reason the facility will be shut down is because Mississippi has a “trigger law” on the books that will outlaw all abortions 10 days after Attorney General Lynn Fitch issues an opinion informing state officials that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As of Friday evening, Fitch had not yet issued the opinion required to start the 10-day clock, but Michelle Williams, chief of staff for Fitch, said the AG’s office is currently reviewing the opinion and the trigger law.
In the interim, Derzis encouraged people to remind pregnant people that the center is still open and receiving patients. But after Mississippi is without a clinic to perform abortions, Derzis said there will be a clinic in New Mexico that can perform the procedure.
Derenda Hancock, co-director of the clinic clinic patient escorts, better known as "Pink House defenders," encouraged people to donate to abortion funds to help people who cannot afford to travel.
“Even though the Pink House defenders will be more or less laying down our torches, it doesn’t mean we’ll be done,” Hancock said. “Stay tuned for Jezebel rebellion.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.