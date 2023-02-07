Jackson Water Bill

Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, presents legislation that would transfer ownership of the water system from the city of Jackson to a new public entity managed by a nine-member board selected by the mayor, governor and lieutenant governor, at the Mississippi Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Jackson. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's troubled water system could be one step closer to getting new owners after legislation passed the state Senate Tuesday.

