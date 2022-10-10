Settlement press conference

Lawyers, advocates and Jackson residents on Friday celebrated its settlement with the city of Jackson over its policy regarding roadblock's in the state's capital city. Attorneys hinted that the settlement could be used as a model for police reforms in other cities throughout the state.

 By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal

JACKSON – Timothy Halcomb was driving in his south Jackson neighborhood when he approached what he thought was the site of a car crash. But soon, police officers walked up to his car window demanding his drivers’ license and proof of insurance.

taylor.vance@djournal.com

