JACKSON • Rep. Jason White, the second-in-command in the state House, is openly asking individual House members to support him "in a future run" to become speaker of the House, one of the most powerful positions in state government, according to several state lawmakers.
White, currently the Speaker Pro Tempore of the 122-member House, appears to be laying the groundwork at a time when current House Speaker Philip Gunn is being quiet about his future plans.
Rep. Fred Shanks, a supporter of White’s, told the Daily Journal in an interview that White is shoring up support a future run, which could be as early the next four-year term that begins in 2024.
“He has asked people for support in a future run,” Shanks, a Republican from Brandon, said. “But I don’t think Jason would run against Speaker Philip Gunn.”
Two other Republican lawmakers, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid publicly discussing internal GOP discussions, also confirmed that White is whipping votes for a future run as speaker.
White, a Republican from West, did not respond to a request for comment.
It’s unclear if Gunn, a Republican from Clinton, will seek another four-year term as the leader of the House, but it's notable that White — a year out from the 2023 Republican primary — is openly courting GOP lawmakers to back him for a future run.
Gunn has not outright said what his future plans are and chose not to specifically address them at the Neshoba County Fair earlier this month.
“Right now, I’m the speaker, and we’re working hard to make sure that we do things in the Office of Speaker in the House of Representatives that move Mississippi forward,” Gunn said. “Today, that’s where I’m at, and I'll always look to see if there’s another area of service that may open up.”
Unlike a statewide office, the 122 elected House members choose from within their ranks on who the speaker should be. If Republicans maintain a supermajority in the House, then conservative representatives will meet in a private GOP caucus meeting to elect the speaker.
After the House members vote on a speaker, the entire House will weigh in during a pro forma vote at the beginning of the 2024 legislative session.
White hails from a district that encompasses Attala, Carroll, Holmes and Leake counties, but if he’s chosen as the new speaker, it could have implications across the state.
The speaker of the House is one of only three people in Mississippi government who wields massive power to set the legislative agenda by appointing lawmakers to lead committees and deciding which legislation dies.
White may be from the Mississippi Delta, but it appears he already has the backing of some northeast Mississippi lawmakers.
“I definitely support him for speaker when Philip (Gunn) doesn’t run,” Rep. Sam Creekmore, R-New Albany, said.
White, 49, was first elected to the Legislature in 2011 as a Democrat, but he switched to the Republican Party in 2012.
White, according to the Mississippi Legislature’s website, attended Mississippi College and Mississippi College School of Law.
