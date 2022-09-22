Welfare Embezzlement Mississippi

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016 file photo John Davis, then executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, answers lawmakers questions at a hearing at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Special agents from the office of State Auditor, have arrested Davis, and several others in connection with a multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme. The indictments include a range of violations involving fraud and embezzlement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON • John Davis, the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty today to two federal charges and 18 state counts of fraud or conspiracy in connection to how the agency he led for several years misspent million federal welfare dollars.

