John Davis in federal court

John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

 Rogelio V. Solis | AP

JACKSON - John Davis, the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two federal charges and state counts of fraud or conspiracy in connection to how the agency he led for several years misspent millions of federal welfare dollars.

