JACKSON — A Mississippi judge ruled against former NFL quarterback Brett Favre’s request to be removed from a civil lawsuit that is attempting to recover misspent welfare money in one of the state’s largest public corruption cases.
Hinds County Circuit Judge E. Faye Peterson on Monday denied the former quarterback’s request to be dismissed from the litigation because she found his arguments were “unpersuasive and inapplicable.”
Prosecutors and investigators argue that millions of federal welfare dollars intended to help Mississippi’s poorest residents were instead wasted on projects promoted by wealthy or well-connected people, such as Favre.
No criminal charges have been brought against the NFL Hall of Famer, although other people connected to the welfare scandal have pleaded guilty to federal and state charges.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services, which is responsible for disbursing the welfare dollars, last year civilly sued Favre and more than 30 other people or businesses to recoup money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
The suit specifically accuses the former NFL quarterback of reaching a “handshake deal” with the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation to provide necessary funds to build a new volleyball facility at the university.
But Favre, according to the documents, could not get enough donations from his athletics connections to cover the full cost of building the new facility.
The former athlete instead turned to John Davis, the former MDHS director, and Nancy New, the director of the Mississippi Community Education Center, for funding, and all agreed on a ‘sublease’ where welfare dollars were allegedly used to finance the facility’s construction.
Federal regulations prohibit the federal dollars from being used to build brick-and-mortar facilities.
Favre’s attorneys argued the Department of Human Services is suing someone as famous as Favre to redirect attention from the agency’s own role in allowing the misspending to happen.
Kaytie Pickett, an outside attorney for the department, argued that Favre’s request amounted to a press release, rather than a sound legal argument
Favre has also filed a defamation lawsuit against State Auditor Shad White and sports commentators Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe over comments that the three figures have made about his role in the welfare scandal.
White and McAfee have asked the judges assigned to their cases to dismiss Favre’s suit. Sharpe has not responded to Favre’s initial complaint in court.
