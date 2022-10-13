JACKSON • A Hinds County judge on Thursday ruled that the state Legislature’s decision to give $10 million of federal coronavirus relief money to private schools violated the state Constitution’s prohibition on using public dollars for private schools.
Hinds County Chancellor Crystal Wise Martin ruled that lawmakers and Gov. Tate Reeves skirted Section 208 of the state Constitution which prohibits the use of public money for any school that is not “a free school.”
“Applying Section 208’s plain text, this Court holds that Senate Bills 2780 and 3064 violates the Mississippi Constitution by establishing the Independent Schools Program for the prohibited purpose of disbursing public funds to schools not conducted as free schools …” Martin wrote.
The Legislature passed two bills in April, which the governor signed. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1.
The bills were thorny issues toward the end of the 2022 legislative session, and several lawmakers passionate about improving public education said the bills flew in the face of public schools.
The program allowed grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization.
Public schools cannot apply for the infrastructure grants, which was supposed to be administered by the state Department of Finance and Administration.
The Mississippi chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Mississippi Center for Justice represented Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group, in challenging the appropriation bill. Both legal organizations celebrated Martin’s decision.
“We are elated with today's ruling, which affirms our argument that the Mississippi Constitution explicitly forbids appropriating public funds to private schools,” the ACLU wrote on Twitter.
Parents for Public Schools argued that public schools in the state would be harmed by the Legislature’s action because it meant they were receiving less money from the state.
State officials, represented by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, defended the spending bills by saying the Legislature did not give money directly to private schools because the money first went to a state agency to administer the grant.
Michelle Williams, chief of staff for the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, said the agency was still reviewing the case and planning its next steps. She declined to comment if the agency planned to appeal the ruling.
The Associated Press contributed to the report.
