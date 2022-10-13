Mississippi School Funding Lawsuit

Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin listens as lawyer Rob McDuff, attorney for Parents For Public Schools, presents arguments in a lawsuit that says the state violates its own constitution with a grant program for private schools, during a hearing in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS I AP

JACKSON • A Hinds County judge on Thursday ruled that the state Legislature’s decision to give $10 million of federal coronavirus relief money to private schools violated the state Constitution’s prohibition on using public dollars for private schools.

