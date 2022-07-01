Neddie Winters, president of Mission Mississippi, a conservative racial reconciliation organization, delivers the opening prayer at an anti-abortion protest outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The clinic is the state's only medical facility able to provide abortions on demand. Abortion rights opponents gathered outside the clinic and gave prayerful support to their cause.
JACKSON • A state judge has scheduled a Tuesday hearing in a lawsuit filed by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, which is trying to block a law that would ban most abortions from going into effect.
The clinic’s leaders are trying to block a 2007 “trigger law” that only allows physicians to conduct abortions when a mother’s life is at stake or when the pregnancy resulted from a rape that has been reported to law enforcement.
The trigger ban is set to go into effect just days after the Tuesday hearing.
The clinic’s challenge hinges on a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that said the state constitution contains a right to privacy that “includes an implied right to choose whether or not to have an abortion.”
All four Hinds County chancery judges recused themselves from the case, citing a potential conflict of interest. Their notification of recusal did not specifically outline what their conflicts were.
Mississippi Chief Justice Michael Randolph appointed Debbra Halford, a chancellor who typically hears cases in Amite, Franklin, Pike & Walthall counties, to preside over the suit.
Attorneys with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are defending the trigger law in court. Michelle Williams, the chief of staff for the office, previously told the Daily Journal that she believes the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was clear. Williams said the AG "will fight to sustain that victory for Mississippi."
The hearing Tuesday is scheduled to take place in Hinds County Chancery Court. If the judge agrees with the clinic’s request for an order freezing the new law from taking effect, that decision would likely be appealed to the state Supreme Court for review.
