TUPELO • A state judge hearing a court battle over a new residency requirement for local elections has ordered a disputed D’Iberville municipal candidate back onto to the ballot while also sharply criticizing a recent opinion issued by the office of Attorney General Lynn Fitch as “not based in logic or on the law.”
Special Circuit Judge Jeff Weill on Wednesday ordered that Zach Grady be placed on the ballot as a Republican candidate in Ward 3 for D’Iberville’s City Council, where he will oppose incumbent Craig “Boots” Diaz.
Grady had previously been disqualified as a candidate by the D’Iberville Municipal Republican Executive Committee on the basis of an attorney general’s opinion issued, in the words of Weill, “a scant five days before the qualification deadline.”
That attorney general’s opinion interpreted a 2019 law to require that candidates for ward-level municipal offices be residents not only of the municipality for two years, but also of the ward they are seeking to represent for two years.
Weill’s ruling has wider implications, including for three other ongoing election challenges over residency requirements and across the state. One of these is in Oxford, where local election officials have been in conflict over the attorney general’s opinion.
In his ruling on the D’Iberville challenge, Weill relies on several lines of legal contention. First, he finds that D’Iberville’s form of government – the council-manager form – makes it exempt from the new residency requirements because of a provision in that new residency law.
The 2019 residency law exempted its application in cases where “the qualifications for an elected office include a specific residency requirement.” The law for council-manager forms of government does, in fact, contain a residency requirement, though not a two-year residency requirement.
However, Weill goes further, and finds that the “plain” meaning of the new residency requirement imposed in 2019 only requires that municipal candidates reside somewhere within their city for two years prior to an election, not residency for two years within any given ward.
He criticized the contrary opinion offered by Fitch’s office as improperly relying upon videotaped legislative debate as its “only legal basis” and failing to offer “any analysis of the specific text at issue.”
Weill goes on to question the opinion’s “reliability as a legal resource” on several other grounds as well, including the fact that it was written in response to a query about a county election and not a city election.
“The Court is less concerned about the timing of the Attorney General’s opinion near the end of the qualification period after hundreds of candidates had already qualified than the Attorney General’s misinterpretation” of the new residency requirements, Weill wrote in his Wednesday order.