JACKSON – A criminal trial for the former head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, previously scheduled to begin in September, has been pushed back until later this year, according to emails obtained by the Daily Journal.
Emails show that a Hinds County court official proposed a new trial date beginning on December 12 for John Davis. Davis has been criminally charged for his role doling out Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grants during his time as leader of the state's welfare agency.
The email, which circulated among Davis’ attorneys and the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, said the trial had been pushed back because of a “scheduling conflict.”
A continuance in the trial has not officially been entered onto the electronic courts website.
Davis was a longtime MDHS employee who was chosen to lead the state agency in 2016 by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant. Davis retired in July 2019, about seven months before he was criminally charged.
Davis is one of six people arrested and criminally charged in connection to what state officials have described as one of the largest embezzlement schemes in state’s history.
Davis has pleaded not guilty to dozens of counts of bribery, conspiracy and making false statements to the government.
The other people charged in the case are Nancy New, Zach New, Ann McGrew, Brett DiBiase and Gregory Smith.
The News are the leaders of the Mississippi Community Education Centers, which received millions of welfare dollars from MDHS as part of a statewide initiative meant to help needy families become self-sustainable.
They have pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges in connection to the welfare case and have agreed to cooperate with authorities in their investigation.
McGrew, an accountant for MCEC, has also pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit embezzlement in connection with the welfare case. As part of her plea deal, she has agreed to testify against Davis and other defendants.
DiBiase, a former professional wrestler, pleaded guilty to making fraudulent statements for the purpose of defrauding the government.
Smith, a former MDHS employee, is awaiting trial over conspiracy to commit embezzlement charges. His trial is scheduled to begin December 5.
Davis’ trial would be the culmination of the state’s allegations that public officials conspired with DiBiase and the News to defraud the government.
If the trials of Smith and Davis do commence in December, they would be the first officials to stand trial over allegations related to the sprawling welfare scandal.
Federal officials are also believed to be conducting their own investigation into the matter, though the scope of their work is unknown.
Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters at the Neshoba County Fair last month that multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Justice and investigators with the Department of Health and Human Services, are conducting an investigation
