JACKSON • Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature voted to give the state’s public K-12 teachers the largest pay raise in recent history and send the bill to the governor for consideration.
The House voted 118-4 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 530. The Senate last Thursday voted 51-0 to pass the measure. The four representatives who voted against the pay raise are Chris Brown of Nettleton, Brady Williamson of Oxford, Dana Criswell of Olive Branch and Joel Bomgar of Madison.
“This is a nonpartisan bill,” House Education Chairman Richard Bennett said. “This is something that we've worked across lines to do.”
The bill would provide an average increase of about $5,100 to educators and include a new pay scale containing between $400 to $600 bumps each year, depending on the educator's certification level. The pay scale in years five, 10, 15 and 20 allows educators to receive between $1,200 and $1,350, depending on certification level.
Reeves, the first-term Republican governor, is expected to sign the bill into law.
“In 2019, I made a commitment to the teachers of our state that, as governor, I would relentlessly push to ensure that they get the pay raise which they have earned and deserve,” Reeves told the Daily Journal in a statement. “I intend to fulfill that promise and greatly look forward to seeing this legislation arrive at my desk.”
The teacher pay raise legislation has at times this year been marred by political infighting between the House and the Senate, and political observers feared the pay raise proposals would get killed as part of a political standoff over tax cuts grew more intense.
Earlier in the session, the House killed the Senate pay raise bill without a vote. The Senate reluctantly passed the House version to keep a pay raise proposal alive.
The House also snubbed the Senate earlier this month by sending over a compromise pay raise plan without directly consulting with the senators.
Still, the decisions by the state’s 174 lawmakers to agree on a pay raise plan is a consequential moment for the Magnolia State, which has long had some of the lowest teachers salaries in the nation.
“As the old adage goes, it's like making sausage,” Bennett said. “It doesn't look pretty, but the end result is pretty good.”
Antonio Castanon Luna, the executive director of the Mississippi Association of Educators, said Tuesday marked a historic day public school employees and was a "double investment" educators, students and the state as a whole.
"As we think about this investment of public education as a whole, this is ultimately going to continue to benefit the economy of our state," Castanon Luna said.