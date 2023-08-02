JACKSON - Tuesday was Mississippi’s deadline for periodic campaign finance reports, giving voters a chance to see how much money candidates are making and spending in their campaigns, although late filings and dark money may be altering the accuracy of those numbers.
The Aug. 1 deadline included reports on political contributions and spending by candidates and political groups for July 1 through July 29.
Notably, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley reported several times more money raised than presumptive Republican opponent Tate Reeves. Presley raised $1.1 million, while Reeves raised about $309,000. Presley’s haul was driven by $750,000 from the Democratic Governors Association. Absent the DGA money, Presley still raised more than Reeves, but only 1.2 times more.
It echoed last month’s reports showing Reeves far ahead for June, but basically tied when excluding $500,000 in Republican Governors Association money. For the year so far, Reeves has raised only 9% more than Presley.
However, Reeves retains a massive 6-to-1 cash-on-hand advantage thanks to past campaigns. He holds $9.4 million to Presley’s $1.5 million. It remains unclear if fundraising will keep Presley competitive in the months until the Nov. 7 general election.
In the northern district public service commissioner Republican primary, Tanner Newman reported raising over $46,000 in the July period, an increase over the roughly $12,000 he raised in June. His opponent, Rep. Chris Brown, still had not filed a report as of press time Wednesday evening. Neither had Conservative Values PAC, the independent DC-area third-party group buying ads supporting Newman in recent days. That PAC spent almost as much on one ad buy last week as Newman’s campaign raised all month.
In the closely watched GOP lieutenant governor primary, both candidates filed reports, but the full picture requires factoring in outside PAC spending.
Sen. Chris McDaniel reported raising nearly $168,000, while incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann reported over $301,000. McDaniel’s donations were dominated by a $100,000 donation by Daniel Hegel of Carmel, California.
McDaniel told the Daily Journal Hegel is a “strong social Christian conservative” to whom he has spoken only once. McDaniel credited his 2014 campaign challenging U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran for introducing him to a national audience.
Hosemann reported spending over $1.6 million in July, much of it on ads. McDaniel reported only spending around $287,000. But third-party groups spent far more on his behalf. Invest in Mississippi, a Wisconsin PAC that has spent heavily against Hosemann and has the same treasurer as McDaniel’s campaign, reported spending almost $433,000 on ads.
The source of its money is unclear. Invest in Mississippi reported July contributions of $885,750 including $425,000 from Cincinnati-based Save Our Constitution PAC, $200,000 from DC-based American Jobs and Growth PAC, $110,000 from DC-based Defend US PAC, and $150,000 from Annapolis, MD-based PAC Fund for a Working Congress.
As the primary approaches, third-party “dark money” spending reveals the interconnected web of difficult-to-trace organizations that can dominate spending in political campaigns. The secretary of state’s website shows 923 registered Political Action Committees (PACs) in Mississippi. The nationwide relationships, funding sources and political agenda of these organizations are often unclear.
The McDaniel-backing American Jobs and Growth PAC lists the same treasurer, Dustin McIntyre, as does the Conservative Values PAC supporting Tanner Newman against McDaniel ally Chris Brown in the northern district public service commission race. Conservative Values PAC has placed its ad buys through the same national political media agency, FlexPoint, that Hosemann has used in his race against McDaniel.
Mississippi politicians, including Secretary of State Michael Watson and Lt. Gov. Hosemann, have criticized dark money spending and teased possible adjustments to campaign finance regulations in the upcoming legislative session, but have made no specific commitments.
