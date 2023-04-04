JACKSON — State lawmakers have agreed to fund infrastructure projects in Tippah County that will eventually widen a large portion of Highway 15, finally bringing relief to residents who have complained about the congested road for over a decade.
The Legislature has agreed to spend $450 million in excess revenues to fund around half-a-dozen state infrastructure projects, with roughly $200 million of those funds expected to go toward Highway 15 improvements.
“This is something I’ve worked on for 12 years, so you can only imagine how excited I am about this,” Sen. Rita Parks, R-Corinth, told the Daily Journal.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation estimates it will take a little over $150 million to four-lane the stretch of Highway 15 from the Union County line to one mile north of Ripley, the Tippah County seat.
The agency also believes it will cost another $45 million to construct a bypass from existing Highway 2 to the new Highway 15.
Local leaders in Tippah County have pleaded with state officials for years to widen Highway 15 to improve safety and give them greater leverage to attract business to the area that rests on the Tennessee state line.
“We have Ashely Furniture, Big M Trucking and multiple industries that use this highway,” Rep. Jody Steverson, R-Ripley, said. “There are literally hundreds of trucks that travel on this road each day.”
Brad White, the executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, told the Daily Journal that the agency plans to solicit bids for the project during the spring of 2024, with construction scheduled to begin two months after the agency awards bids.
Widening Highway 15 will be a multi-phase project, with overall plans to widen the highway from Ripley to Faulkner, according to White.
Although politicians can provide input, state infrastructure projects are typically ranked on a priority scale based on data collected by MDOT engineers, which makes up the agency’s “road plan.” This process is used to make unbiased infrastructure decisions.
The Legislature’s recent funding would simply allocate enough money to complete the agency’s road plan through 2024.
“I’m thankful legislative leaders allowed us to use this process,” White said.
The Legislature also agreed to provide some funding — $15 million — to widen portions of Highway 7 in Oxford. MDOT estimates the total widening project in Lafayette County will cost $150 million, and construction isn’t slated to begin until 2025.
Similar to the Tippah county project, residents and local leaders for years have pleaded for officials to widen the two-lane highway in Oxford into four lanes to ease traffic flow and make the area safer for travel.
The $15 million would sit in an account until lawmakers appropriate the rest of the funds for the project.
“We want to do everything we can to get the project completed, but this is a wonderful step in the right direction,” Rep. Clay Deweese, R-Oxford, said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to get this going.”
Lawmakers also allocated $100 million for the emergency road and bridge repair fund, which rehabs locally owned roads and bridges throughout the state.
Counties and municipalities can submit applications to receive the emergency funds, and MDOT staff and an outside advisory group will rank the submissions. A majority vote of the three-member Transportation Commission must approve of the final emergency road and bridge project list.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.